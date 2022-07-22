Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate for the African Action Congress has demanded answers from Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratoc Party on the $16 billion investment in electricity while he was vice president under Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

This was in response to Atiku’s earlier interview on Arise TV where the PDP flagbearer stated that Sowore knows nothing about the country as he only visits during election period.

In the interview, Atiku had said, “He (Sowore) doesn’t even know anything about the country because he lives outside the country, he comes every four years to contest the presidency. He fails and goes back again. So, what does Sowore know about this country? Absolutely nothing.”

What Sowore is saying

Responding to Atiku, Sowore gave instances of how Atiku had left the country severally whilst also adding that the PDP flagbearer has lived in about 5 countries outside of Nigeria since 1999.

In his teet, he wrote, “Dear Atiku, I watched a clip of your ARISEtv interview this morning wherein you were asked about my view on power scam under your regime, you failed to address how $16b was used to procure darkness instead you claimed “he doesn’t even know,” well these are some things I know:

“You ran for office for the first time in 1992 as a presidential aspirant of the SDP, I also ran for the post of the SU President of the UNILAG, you lost, I won. You left, I stayed, to deliver democracy to Nigerians.

“I then left for the US in 1999 at the age of 28. You went on to become the VP of Nigeria, you left Nigerians in darkness after spending $16billion on power, I stayed with Nigerians, shining light on the mess you and your boss created in that sector. You left, I stayed!

“After your failed plan to succeed your boss (Olusegun Obasanjo) who wanted a third term in office, I stayed to botch his third term bid. You, however, joined another political party and tried your luck, you left after you couldn’t win. You left, I stayed.

“Since 1999, you have lived in about 5 countries outside of Nigeria. I know this because your IP keeps changing the same way you kept changing political parties. We both contested in 2019, it was my 1st time contesting, but after the elections, you left, I stayed. I’m still here!

“You’ve done your rounds from SDP- UNCP- PDP- ACN-PDP- APC back to PDP, you have never done anything for the Nigerian people, you’ve only taken care of your needs and those that benefit your family, cronies, and friends. It is time to quit and let Nigeria experience electricity!

“My question again, is this; what happened to the $16billion dollars released for electricity during your tenure as Vice President?”

What you should know

Sowore had accused Atiku for procuring darkness for Nigeria with the investment of $16 billion on electricity.

In an earlier tweet where he responded to Atiku on issues of the national grid, he wrote, “The National Electrical grid collapse started when you and Obasanjo invested $16 billion to procure darkness for Nigeria, the MBuhari regime came to gazette grid collapse as a law. Alhaji Atiku don’t pretend that you care about the National Grid!”