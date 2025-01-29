Human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, on Wednesday urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to grant him bail on “liberal terms” over alleged cybercrime charges instituted against him by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Justice Musa Liman fixed January 30 for ruling on his bail application after taking arguments from Sowore’s lawyer, Abubakar Marshall, and the IGP’s counsel, Uddy Jonathan.

Earlier, Sowore was arraigned before the court on a 16-count amended charge but pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed by the IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun.

Nairametrics reports that on Monday, Sowore visited the Force Criminal Investigation Department to answer questions about his remarks against the IGP.

What Transpired in Court

In the police charges, it is alleged that Sowore called Egbetokun “the illegal IG of the Nigeria Police Force” via his X page, including captioning the IGP’s picture: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people cannot make progress.”

During the proceedings, Sowore’s lawyer, Marshall Abubakar, filed a motion dated January 29, 2025, seeking bail on liberal terms.

“Principally, we are asking for the release of the applicant on bail on self-recognition or the most liberal terms possible, pending the hearing and determination of the trial,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar stated that the court has discretionary powers relating to bail applications and associated submissions.

He mentioned that the defendant was invited by the police via a WhatsApp message and that he honored the invitation.

He also noted that the police had granted Sowore administrative bail.

However, the police counsel, M. Uddy Jonathan, told the court that he had filed a counter-affidavit deposed by a police intelligence officer, Friday Ameh.

“We are urging the court to dismiss the bail application. Bail cannot be granted in a vacuum,” he said.

He added that if the court is inclined to grant bail, it should be on terms that ensure Sowore’s appearance at trial until a judgment is reached in the case.

He also urged the court to ensure that Sowore deposits his international passport.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case to January 30 at 1 p.m. for a ruling on the bail request.

Backstory

Nairametrics recalls that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had, in early 2024, struck out the treasonable felony charges instituted against Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, had discontinued the treasonable felony charges against Sowore and Bakare.

The Federal Government had, in 2019, arraigned and prosecuted Sowore and Bakare on an amended charge of treasonable felony in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019.

The duo was alleged to have incited a revolution against the government of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, they pleaded not guilty.

The case dragged on with Sowore’s movements restricted to Abuja for some years, but the charges were eventually discontinued by the AGF.