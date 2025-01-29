The House of Representatives has accused some heads of federal tertiary institutions of failing to appear for the 2025 budget defense sessions.

This was disclosed by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., the spokesman of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday.

The statement was in response to a Premium Times report which stated that some lawmakers in the National Assembly are allegedly demanding bribes from vice-chancellors of federal universities to approve their 2025 budget allocations.

NASS Reacts

Reacting, Rotimi stated that the 10th House of Representatives is committed to transparency, accountability, and the highest ethical standards in all its legislative activities.

He explained that the budget process is a constitutionally guided and transparent exercise, requiring heads of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to present and defend their budget proposals before relevant committees in open and public sessions.

He emphasized that these sessions ensure rigorous scrutiny and accountability in public finance management.

However, he expressed concern that “some heads of federal tertiary institutions have allegedly failed to appear for these budget defense sessions, despite their constitutional obligation to do so.”

“This disregard for the legislative process not only impedes legislative oversight and undermines the principles of accountability but also demonstrates a lack of respect for the parliament and the Nigerian people.

“Furthermore, it is a matter of public record that some of these tertiary institutions have pending audit queries from the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation and have consistently failed to appear before the House Committee on Public Accounts to clarify these issues. This evasion raises questions about their governance practices and financial stewardship.

“This is in addition to disturbing allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of office, and high-handedness in their dealings with staff and students, which legislative oversight provides a crucial platform to address in the spirit of transparency,” he added.

Rotimi highlighted that recent oversight visits by the House Committee on University Education have revealed troubling governance practices in certain institutions.

“While the final report is being compiled, preliminary findings suggest a pattern of serious malfeasance in some institutions that demands thorough investigation.

“These engagements provide an opportunity for institutions to demonstrate accountability, yet some individuals have chosen to deflect with unfounded accusations and blackmail,” he added.

Following the report, the House encouraged anyone with credible evidence of misconduct against any lawmaker to present it to the appropriate authorities, including the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges or anti-corruption agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to independently investigate any claim of impropriety.

Backstory

The allegations and rebuttal come days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the proposed 2025 federal budget to the National Assembly, with ₦3.5 trillion allocated to the education sector.

This budget highlights the government’s focus on improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure in line with its Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to boost the economy and address key national priorities.

A significant portion of the 2025 budget is dedicated to education, with ₦3.5 trillion allocated to the sector. President Tinubu stated that part of this funding would be directed toward infrastructure development, including support for Universal Basic Education (UBEC) and the establishment of nine new higher education institutions.