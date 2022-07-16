Ikeja Electric has announced the shutdown of its customers’ billing and vending channels and infrastructures for 48 hours between July 15 and July 17, 2022, to enable it to carry out a system upgrade.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the management of Ikeja Electric, where it advised its customers to buy energy ahead of the shutdown as they might not be able to access necessary information, vending and data.

Ikeja Electric in the statement noted that this is because the ability of customers to perform these functions on its platforms may be impeded during this period of upgrade, adding that their engineers will ensure the completion of the upgrade within the scheduled time as well as minimize the impact on customer experience.

What Ikeja Electric is saying in the statement

The public notice by Ikeja Electric reads, ”Ikeja Electric wishes to notify its customers that in a bid to improve on our billing and other integrated platforms, we will be carrying out a 48 hours Customer Information System, CIS, 2.0 system upgrade between 15th and 17th July 2022.

”Customers’ ability to perform the following underlisted on our platforms may be impeded during this period of upgrade. However, our Engineers will endeavour to complete the upgrade within the scheduled time, as well as minimise the impact on customer experience.

“During the upgrade, the following functions will be impacted: a : collection of meter data will be unavailable- meter reading, energy vending, etc.

B: All payment channels will be unavailable.

C: Access to customer account information- balance, address, vending information, etc, will be unavailable.

“D: All data requirements for E Mobile App formality will be unavailable until the cutover is completed.

‘’The upgrade will enhance easy customer access to account statement, improve customer experience with simple user interface, provide robust payment channels for ease of energy vending and settlement of bills amongst others.”