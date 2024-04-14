The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company has announced an addition of 34 new Band A feeders to its network with a view to increasing power supply to customers.

This development took place after a meticulous monitoring and evaluation of power supply capacity by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The Disco, in a X (formerly Twit) post said: “Premised on our demonstrated ability to provide a minimum of 20 hours daily and an evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce approval to add 34 additional Band A feeders to our network.”

The areas added to Band A in the Disco’s network fall under the 32KV and 133KV Band A location and include places in Ikorodu, Magodo, Maryland, Magodo, Ilupeju, Ejigbo, among others.

Backstory

Following the hike in electricity tariffs for Band A customers who enjoy at least 20 hours of electricity daily, the NERC mandated Discos to ensure those in the category receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily.

The regulator also stated that when Discos fail to provide such, it should publish the reason for the failure on its platforms the next day.

The NERC also mandated Discos to open a portal where customers can check their locations and band feeders to prevent inappropriate billing.

The Federal Government increased the tariff for Disco earlier this month from about N68/KWh to N225/KWh as a measure of attracting investment to the power sector and reduce the electricity subsidy burden on its books.

The increase in Band A location means more electricity customers paying the new tariff of N225/KWh for the Disco, which means more revenue.