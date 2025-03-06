The Ikeja Electric (IE) headquarters and its business unit in Lagos were reportedly attacked and vandalized by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) following the disconnection of power to a NAF facility due to unpaid electricity bills.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday when uniformed Air Force officers stormed the premises, demanding an immediate reconnection to the power grid.

When their demands were not met, they resorted to forceful entry, damaging property, and causing chaos within the Ikeja Electric premises.

During the incident at the IE headquarters in Alausa, the rampaging officers allegedly searched for the Chief Executive Officer of Ikeja Electric, Mrs. Folake Soetan.

Eyewitness reports indicate that when they located her, she was physically assaulted and forcefully taken away in a vehicle.

The extent of her injuries remains unclear as of the time of filing this report, but sources suggest that she was released later after interventions from security operatives.

In response to allegations of disconnection of power to the NAF base, IKEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, earlier clarified the circumstances surrounding the disconnection of power to the Nigerian Air Force base.

He explained that the disconnection was not solely due to non-payment but also because of other operational concerns, including safety issues for IKEDC personnel.

“Technically, they are disconnected, and the reason is not primarily financial but due to other factors,” Okotie stated.

“The level of hostility within the barracks towards our staff is high. We have had unpleasant incidents, including cases of harassment. We cannot work under such conditions,” he added.

Background

Power Disconnection and Unpaid Bills

Investigations revealed that the dispute originated from the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) disconnecting power supply to the Nigerian Air Force base in Lagos due to outstanding electricity debts.

Sources within the Air Force base disclosed that an agreement had initially been reached for NAF to remit N60 million monthly to IKEDC in exchange for a guaranteed 10 to 12 hours of electricity supply per day. However, IKEDC claims that despite some payments, a substantial outstanding debt still exists.

This power outage has reportedly raised concerns about security and operational efficiency within the Air Force base, with officials arguing that the electricity supply is critical to national security operations.

IKEDC, NAF decline comment

Efforts to reach Ikeja Electric for their confirmation of the incident were unsuccessful, as they neither picked up calls nor responded to messages at press time.

Also, efforts to reach NAF for reactions proved abortive.

What You Should Know

The Federal Government, in February, announced plans to regularize electricity tariffs for Band A, B, and C customers to enhance efficiency and reliability in the power sector.

Under the current structure, Band B customers receive between 17 to 18 hours of electricity supply and pay N63 per kWh, while Band A customers, who receive slightly more hours, pay N209 per kWh.

Minister of Power, Mr. Adebayo Adelabu, had emphasized that the government is implementing cost-reflective tariffs for about 15% of electricity consumers in a bid to reform the power sector.