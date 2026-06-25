Apex African Gas Nigeria Limited has commissioned a new 70-ton-per-day Air Separation Unit plant in Satellite Town, Lagos, in a project valued at over N10 billion. The new plant brings the company’s total production capacity to 110 tons per day, making it one of the largest domestic industrial gas production capacities in Nigeria. The facility […]

Apex African Gas Nigeria Limited has commissioned a new 70-ton-per-day Air Separation Unit plant in Satellite Town, Lagos, in a project valued at over N10 billion.

The new plant brings the company’s total production capacity to 110 tons per day, making it one of the largest domestic industrial gas production capacities in Nigeria.

The facility was commissioned on Thursday, June 25, 2026, and is expected to significantly strengthen the supply of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and specialty gases to Nigeria’s healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and food processing sectors.

What they are saying

General Manager Charles Allam told Nairametrics on the sidelines of the commissioning ceremony that the investment, which began approximately three years ago, was valued at over N10 billion at the time of commitment, with its current naira value significantly higher following the devaluation of the currency.

“We spent over 10 billion naira. And that was about three years ago. We started about three years back before the devaluation. So the value today will be much more,” he said.

“And the investment is still ongoing,” he added.

In his welcome address, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Khodor Ahmad Fawaz, said Apex African Gas deliberately invested ahead of demand rather than reacting to it. He said this positions Apex African Gas to meet the needs of Nigeria’s critical industries before supply gaps emerge.

“With this new plant, Apex now operates a combined capacity of 110 tons per day. We have invested ahead of demand, not behind it, because we could see where Nigeria’s industry and healthcare was headed, and we chose to be ready,” he said.

“This facility did not appear overnight. It’s the result of years of decisions — many of them very difficult — all guided by one question: How do we build something Nigeria’s most critical industries can depend on without exception?” he added.

Charles Allam, speaking to the broader investment case, said the company’s two decades of operating in Nigeria informed its decision to commit at this scale.

“We have operated in Nigeria for over two decades. We have seen the challenges and the opportunities. Our decision to invest at this scale reflects our conviction that Nigeria’s industrial and healthcare sectors will continue to grow and that there is a critical role for domestic producers who can supply at scale and to international standards,” he said.

“This facility represents our confidence in Nigeria’s growth potential. By hitting 110 tons per day, we are strengthening our ability to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers and manufacturers. This is an investment in Nigeria’s industrial future,” he added.

More insights

The commissioning ceremony was attended by distinguished stakeholders from the public and private sectors, with Senator Tokunbo Abiru serving as the Guest of Honour.

Others present included Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tukunbo Wahab, and representatives from the Nigerian Navy Medical Service and the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Senator Abiru described the occasion as more than the unveiling of a company facility as it represents something even bigger.

“This occasion to me is more than the unveiling of a company. It is the celebration of enterprise, innovation, and confidence in the future of our nation,” he said.

“They are coming at a time when Nigeria seeks to deepen local production and reduce dependence on imports. Investments such as this demonstrate that Nigerian businesses can compete very effectively and deliver quality services and contribute meaningfully to the national growth of our economy,” he added.

The new plant significantly increases Apex African Gas’s liquid and gaseous storage capacities, and the company said healthcare will see the most immediate benefit through a more reliable medical oxygen supply, while manufacturing, food processing, construction, and oil and gas will benefit from greater supply reliability across the board.

What you should know

The launch of Apex African Gas’ new 70 TPD plant comes as Nigeria’s gas exports keep increasing.

Earlier this month, Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s gas export earnings climbed to $2.53 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up from $2.24 billion in the preceding quarter, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The increase, contained in the CBN’s Balance of Payments Highlights for Q1 2026, highlights the growing contribution of natural gas exports to the country’s external earnings amid efforts to diversify revenue sources beyond crude oil.

Nigeria continues to invest in gas infrastructure and expand export capacity under its long-term energy transition and foreign exchange diversification strategy.