The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE) declared on Monday that it has added 24 new Band A feeders to its network amid the current power outage in the country caused by the power grid shutdown.

This is contained in a statement signed by the management of the company and posted on its X (formerly Twitter) account.

The new feeders who were initially under a different Band category will now pay the newly revised tariff of N206/kWh as Band A feeders.

According to IE, the additional feeders of Band A to its network are driven by the firm’s capability to maintain at least 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period overseen by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently experiencing a power outage as the National Labour Congress (NLC) shut down the national grid amid the ongoing industrial action in the country.

IE further noted that the approved Band A feeders now stand at 128.

“Premised on our demonstrated ability to consistently provide a minimum of 20 hours of daily availability during a performance evaluation period monitored by the Regulator, we are pleased to announce that we have obtained approval to add 24 Band A feeders to our network,” the statement reads.

In Case you missed it

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said workers have shut down the national grid as the Nigerian Labour Congress strike action kicks off.

The shutdown has thrown the entire nation into darkness forcing many businesses and individuals to resort to generators.

The Labour Union is embarking on a strike over the failure of the federal government’s tripartite committee to accept their demands on the new minimum wage.

Checks on the TCN’s load allocation platform to electricity distribution companies (Discos) reveal that load allocation to all eleven discos was 0 megawatts. Nigerians had reported a blackout around midnight last night.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in a statement noted that the grid shutdown was carried out by the members of the NLC.

List of Feeders Added to Band A

The number of feeders added to the network is listed below:

33-IkoroduTCN-Gbogbo33-OgbaTCN-Iju Water Work

33-AyoboTCN-Abesan

33-AyoboTCN Aiyetoro

33AlimoshoTCN-Tower Ipaja33-EjigboTCN-Okeafa 2

33-AmuwoTCN-Amukoko

33-AyoboTCN-Amikanle33-AyoboTCN-Abule Taylor

33-OgbaTCN-PTC Dunlop

33-AlimoshoTCN-Ekoro

33OgbaTCN-Cisco33-OtaTCN-Amje

33-Oke AroTCN- Yidi33-OgbaTCN Abeokuta Exp.

33-EjigboTCN-Agodo33-IsoloTCN PTC Interface

33-OworonshokiCN-Ogudu1

33-AlausaTCN-Ojodu

33-AlausaTCN-Opic

33-IsoloTCN-Ajao11

-IsheriINJ-T1-Isheri11

-NewGowonINJ-T1

-Olorunadaba11-OguduINJ-T3 Soluyi