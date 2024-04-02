Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IE) has attributed the ongoing power outage in some parts of Lagos to load restrictions of its various transmission centers.

In a circular signed by the management of the company, IE confirmed that this has led to the current service difficulties that its various customers in the State are dealing with.

Load restrictions at transmission centers typically refer to limitations placed on the amount of electrical power that can be transferred through the transmission network.

These restrictions can be due to several factors such as maintenance work, system upgrades, or to prevent overloading which could lead to equipment failure or power outages.

Moreover, the company also mentioned that it is working in collaboration with other key stakeholders to guarantee a resumption of normal service operations.

“The current service disruption you are encountering is as a result of significant load restrictions across many of our transmission load centers, particularly impacting:

“Oworo TS, Maryland TS, Itire TS, Isolo TS, Ogba TS, Alausa TS, Ejigbo TS, Alimosho TS, Ilupeju TS, Ayobo TS.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused. We are actively collaborating with relevant stakeholders to restore normal operations,” the circular reads.

What you should know

Recently, the national grid experienced another collapse, resulting in a widespread power outage across the country, with some regions facing sporadic electricity availability.

Moreover, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) noted that the collapse of the grid is as a result of shortage of gas from generation companies.

In addition, Nairemetrics also reported that the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the collapse of the national grid resulting in total blackout nationwide.

However, power to the national grid was successfully restored, according to a statement by TCN.