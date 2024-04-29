The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has clarified the ongoing power outage affecting parts of Abuja, attributing it to technical faults on several feeders in the region.

In a statement released on Monday in Abuja, the company’s management identified the affected feeders as L36, H23, H33, and 8.

Power outage in Abuja

According to the statement, residents in various areas are experiencing the outage due to the technical issues on these feeders.

“This is to inform residents in parts of Abuja that the power outage currently being experienced is due to technical fault on feeders L36, H23, H33 and 8 respectively.”

The affected locations include:

Feeder L36: Entire Idu industrial area, CITEC Estate, Efab Global, Babaginda Estate, Nizamaye Hospital, and surrounding areas.

Feeder H23: Airport, River Park, Shoprite, NIPCO, Dunamis Church, NIGCOMSAT, and nearby neighborhoods.

Feeder H33: Apo Mechanic Village, Waru Village, and surrounding areas.

Feeder 8: Jabi, parts of Utako, Life Camp, Kado, Efab, Zango Daura, Mbora Estates, and nearby environs.

AEDC assured residents that its technical team is actively working to rectify the faults and restore power supply at the earliest.

The company expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and urged affected customers to bear with them as efforts are intensified to resolve the issue promptly.

What you should know

In the past month, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) addressed a power outage affecting Abuja, citing a fault on the 33kV NIPP feeder and ongoing repairs at the transmission station in AT4.

The company assured customers that efforts were underway by all relevant stakeholders to swiftly restore power supply, expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

The power outage adds to the recent challenges faced by residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who have experienced intermittent electricity disruptions.

Notably, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) had previously announced a planned seven-hour power interruption to facilitate preventive maintenance on its 132/33kV 2X100MVA Power Transformers at the Apo Transmission Substation.