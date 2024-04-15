Nigeria’s national electricity grid collapsed early on Monday at about 2:00 am, plunging the nation into total blackout.

According to data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the four generation companies recorded 0MW generation from around 2:00 am this morning.

Furthermore, load allocation to Discos as the time of filing this report was zero in seven out of the 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos), with Ikeja, Benin, Abuja and Ibadan Discos the exceptions. In total, the load allocation to Discos stood at a meagre 250MW this morning.

The TCN is yet to confirm the collapse of the grid. If confirmed, this would be the sixth grid collapse this year and would add to the nation’s recent electricity woes.

The Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) earlier this month hiked the electricity tariff for ‘Band A’ customers by around 300% to N225/KWh in a bid to attract investment and reduce the electricity subsidy cost on the Federal Government. Diverse reactions have trailed the move, with some members of the public applauding and others expressing condemnation for the increase.

The recent collapse has negative implications for businesses and households if sustained over a long period without resuscitation.