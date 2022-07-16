There are reports that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed some polling units in Iragbiji, the home town of Osun state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the gubernatorial election.

The EFCC operatives were also seen in Ede, the hometown of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the election.

Their presence it was gathered, is to observe the election and discourage vote buying during the voting process.

Media reports suggests that the EFCC personnel were seen moving around the polling units and observing proceedings as voters took turns to get accreditation and cast their votes.

In various wards in Ede North, the EFCC personnel, dressed in their red jackets took strategic positions apparently trying to see if there was vote-buying by some of the desperate political actors.

In Iragbiji, headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area, it was reported that 6 officials of the EFCC who wore jackets of the anti-graft agency arrived Ward 1, Unit 1, St Peter’s Anglican School, Iragbiji, where the Governor voted.

What you should know

Following repeated outcry and condemnation by various stakeholders and even local and international observers, the anti-graft agency is waging war against vote buying and inducement, in order to ensure that the electorate vote for their choices in the election.

A similar exercise was carried out during the presidential primaries of both the PDP and APC as well as the recently concluded governorship election in Ekiti state were some arrests of people involved in vote buying were made.