Overview

The U.S. market returned to losing ways on the back of a bullish trading week for U.S. stocks as the major indexes have returned to post losses for the last week of June.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) All Share Index (ASI) lost 1.18% for the week. The NYSE has now ended a three-week losing streak the week prior. It opened, trading at 14,811.50 basis points and it closed the week trading at 14,636.80 basis points. Of the five trading sessions seen during the week, the NYSE posted loses for three of the trading sessions, and Friday’s rally was not enough to win over bears as they dominated the week.

Read More