KongaPay, a frontline mobile money platform and a member of the Konga Group, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has signed a landmark deal with Bibimoney, a UK-based industry leader to expand access to financial inclusion for many in Nigeria, while also raising standards in the Fintech ecosystem in Nigeria and beyond.

The iconic partnership was signed at the prestigious House of Lords, London last week by Mr. Shiraz Jassa, Founder & CEO of Bibimoney and Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Konga Group witnessed by Lord Anthony St. John of Bletso, Chairman of Bibimoney, and many other distinguished guests.

In his pre-signing speech, Lord Anthony, as he is popularly known, said the world has so much confidence in Africa and the Middle East because of infinite possibilities that could emerge with companies like Konga with great credentials.

‘‘We believe in the pedigree of ownership of such home-grown companies out of Africa and shall do our best to support KongaPay become a globally respected financial services company with the way technology is simplifying transactions borderlessly. Dr. Ekeh, we have many reasons to trust Konga,’’ he stated.

Also speaking, Mr. Jessa, a highly respected Fintech genius and Founder & CEO of Bibimoney, congratulated the Chairman and management of the Konga Group for elevating governance and trust in the mobile money business.

‘‘I must tell you that a lot of companies had approached us for partnership, but your history and the profile of your investors distinguished you from the rest and that is why we are signing an exclusive partnership with KongaPay. I can assure you that a in few months, you will become a very exemplary company out of Africa in the Fintech world after we have implemented the tech backbone that shall drive your different platforms seamlessly,’’ he said.

On his part, Chairman, Konga Group, Leo Stan Ekeh while appreciating Lord Anthony, the management of Bibimoney and other distinguished guests present, assured them that the vision of KongaPay remains very clear and that is to lead in Africa.

‘‘Our target is to onboard a minimum of 65m active Nigerians and Africans by the year 2025. As you are aware, we have complimentary benefits to extend to our customers unlike our competitors and that is, leveraging on our many verticals – Konga Marketplace, Konga Travel, Konga Health, Konga Food, Konga retail stores and many more to come. Most importantly, you can trust us. Thank you for the partnership,’’ he affirmed.

The partnership between both trusted platforms will promote person to person transfers, bill payments with quality and trusted payment solutions to mobile money agents, merchants, businesses, donor agencies, government and individual consumers, among others. More to the point, KongaPay will leverage Bibimoney’s status as the world’s first interoperable mobile wallet on any phone, any mobile network, to roll out an exciting solution for Nigerian users.

‘‘This strategic alliance is coming at a time that technology is changing the way financial services are performed. In the next few months, users will be thrilled with a unique simple solution that is network agnostic, interoperable and accommodates any type of phone in the world,’’ disclosed Isa Aliyushata, Vice President, KongaPay.

Continuing, he stated: ‘‘KongaPay will also be rolling out lots of payment solutions that will facilitate cross-border payments, promote branchless and borderless trading across the world, whilst aiming not to leave a single person behind. This, of course, keys in with the Federal Government’s bid to promote the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). As we grow our customer base which currently stands at 2 million, we would be expanding the range of services we provide in the next few months with lots of product offerings and benefits that are too great to ignore. KongaPay will continue to promote payment with trust,’’ he concluded.

The epoch-making partnership places KongaPay in a stronger position to grow its market share, while offering its growing customer base more exciting options and changing the narrative of financial inclusivity in Nigeria.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), KongaPay has, since inception, played a key role as a leading provider of digital payment services for e-commerce transactions and other mobile money services in Nigeria. Likewise, Bibimoney is an award-winning mobile money platform, with global recognition and partnerships in Botswana, Zambia, Egypt, Uganda, India and the Solomon Islands, among others.