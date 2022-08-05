Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant and Med-Direct Community Pharmacy, a 21st Century online retail pharmacy have announced a partnership to support the free delivery of highly discounted, quality drugs and medications to millions of Nigerians nationwide starting from Monday, August 15, 2022.

The project, a humanitarian initiative will be executed under the auspices of Konga Kares, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Konga Group, through which it has identified with and empowered critical segments of the population in need of a helping hand.

Through this initiative, Konga Kares and Med-Direct Africa are hopeful of crashing the cost of accessing quality medicare for millions of Nigerians by a minimum of 10% irrespective of their location nationwide, especially those on managed health conditions and reliant on routine prescription drugs and other medications at this challenging period globally.

Head of Corporate Communications for the Group, Mr. Gideon Ayogu disclosed that the mandate is to reduce the cost of quality drugs by a minimum of 10% off its current retail prices plus free deliveries to patients nationwide. Also, he stated that interested and public-spirited Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora can seize this opportunity to purchase quality drugs and have same delivered at no cost to friends, families, the less privileged and communities of their choice across Nigeria.

‘‘We plan to extend additional incentives to Nigerian civil servants: retired and current, military and paramilitary service men, women and their families, lecturers in institutions of higher learning, civil servants, teachers and those who are above 60 years of age so that they can get genuine drugs at affordable prices delivered on time. We plan to save a minimum of three million Nigerians huge cost on quality drugs by the close of year 2023.

‘‘These include a variety of prescription drugs for diabetics, high blood pressure patients, cholesterol and asthmatics, among others. Also available are nutraceuticals as well as an array of high-performing supplements for people who wish to enhance their health, lifestyle and beauty goals. For prescription drugs, shoppers can use the live chat feature to interact with experienced pharmacists and upload their prescriptions via same channel for verification before supplies are made. For those on daily prescription drugs, we have deployed appropriate technologies and logistics to make sure their drugs are replenished one week before they run out of their supplies,’’ he affirmed.

The drugs are available for purchase on Med-Direct Africa’s e-Pharmacy portal: https://meddirectafrica.com/ or on Konga.com.

Also commenting on the partnership, Ifeanyi Ogbolu, Head of Retail Operations, Med-Direct Africa, expressed delight with the impact the deal with Konga Kares would have on improving the health and well-being of Nigerians. In addition, he revealed that the partnership would equally benefit local and international donor agencies who wish to leverage this initiative to ensure free deliveries of medical supplies to the last mile for needy or less privileged Nigerians.

‘‘Swift and cost-effective access to genuine drugs and other routine medications is one of the obstacles to quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria. Through this partnership with Konga Kares, Nigerians can now enjoy free delivery of quality prescription drugs, supplements, lifestyle products and other medications to their doorsteps nationwide.

‘‘We are delighted with this landmark development. It is in line with our mission of reducing the cost burden of drugs for Nigerians, while also providing quick access to these medications,’’ he enthused.

Continuing, he stated: ‘‘Donor Agencies – local and international – can also take advantage of this partnership to deliver drugs and other medical supplies in bulk to needy or beneficiary communities or to target groups and other users in record time and free of charge, wherever they may be in Nigeria. For enquiries, you can reach out to us via WhatsApp on +234 907 729 9649 or through the short link: https://wa.me/message/2NIMVAXER4VBD1

Konga Kares, a CSR arm of the Konga Group, has been in the forefront of supporting the needy and other identified target beneficiaries in Nigeria. It added exceptional value to the nation during the COVID-19 regime by supplying quality food and drugs to thousands of Nigerian families free of charge. It is also known to discount prices for essential products to families during the Christian and Moslem fasting and festive periods.