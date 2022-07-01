YouTube is great for anyone and everyone regardless of how it is used. Whether as a content curator or as someone who just wants to view content. Moreso, you stand to earn good money if you are a content creator on YouTube .

If you watch successful YouTubers in Nigeria, there is a pattern that is consistent with all of them, and that is posting content that is relatable and entertaining. Be it Nigerians in Nigeria or in the diaspora, there’s always something about their content that draws you back.

The best thing about this is that anyone with a smart phone can start filming and posting videos on YouTube. If you have a laptop for better editing, that is even better.

However, this article is particularly for individuals who want to start a YouTube channel and are looking to have their own niche.

Because of the amount of content on YouTube, it may be confusing on what exactly to do on tour YouTube channel. The most common advice is to be yourself. But what if you can do so many things and you’re looking for the best one to share as content on your YouTube?

Some of these suggestions might help you. The first thing to consider if you’re looking to post content on YouTube is comedy.

There are lots of people making a lot of money in Nigeria from posting comedy videos on YouTube and promoting it with their other social media pages.

Another great niche is lifestyle content. If you find yourself going out very often, you should consider recording your outings, making a video of it and talking about your experiences. They are lots of places to go and things to talk about, if you pay close attention.

You could also make videos about food. Whether it’s cooking and making videos teaching people how to cook or sampling food from various restaurants to rate and recommendations, be assured that people want to see it.

You could also make videos on skin care products. This is especially great for Nigerian YouTubers because all over YouTube it is mostly Caucasian/ non- African Youtubers who don’t live in Nigeria, so the products they recommend may not be available in the country. However,a Nigerian skin care blogger will be more relatable.

The last niche would be a niche based off your career. So a doctor, a lawyer, a secretary, a salesperson in Nigeria can make videos on what they think people should know about the peculiarities of their industry in Nigeria, or just document what it is like working in Nigeria in these positions. You can talk about the perks and the difficulties, and so on. There are a lot of individuals who would want the information you have in order to make their decisions.

Remember that no matter what it is you’re sharing as content, there’s always someone who’s willing to watch it and get you to the point where you start earning good money.

Good luck.