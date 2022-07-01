Messaging platform, Telegram recently crossed 700 million users and to cap that, the company announced the launch of its paid version, Telegram Premium – a subscription package that it says will let users support Telegram’s continued development and gives them access to exclusive additional features.

By subscribing to Telegram Premium, the company says users unlock doubled limits, 4 GB file uploads, faster downloads, exclusive stickers and reactions, improved chat management – and a whole lot more.

This was contrary to the assurances the platform had always given to its users in the past: “Telegram is free forever. No ads. No subscription fees.” Obviously, the company needs more revenue to sustain its business, hence the idea of paid premium subscription.

But the company is still keeping part of its promise as it assures that all features that are currently available for free would continue to be so in the future. That means your group and personal chats will stay as it is without changing how you currently use the service.

What difference does the premium features make?

Premium 4 GB Uploads: Any user can upload large files and media, each up to 2 GB in size and enjoy unlimited storage in the Telegram Cloud for free. With Telegram Premium, subscribers will now be able to send 4 GB files – enough space for 4 hours of 1080p video, or 18 days of high-quality audio.

Faster Downloads: Premium subscribers are able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed. You can access everything in your unlimited cloud storage as fast as your network can keep up.

Doubled Limits: Premium users get increased limits for almost everything in the app. With Premium, you can follow up to 1000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with up to 200 chats each, add a fourth account to any Telegram app, pin 10 chats in the main list and save up to 10 favorite stickers.

Unique Stickers: Dozens of stickers now have impressive full-screen animations, which Premium users can send in any chat to add extra emotion and expressive effects that are visible for all users. This premium sticker collection will be updated monthly by Telegram artists.

Unique Reactions: Premium users also unlock more ways to react to messages, with over 10 new emojis.

Premium at what cost?

While Telegram’s announcement did not mention the exact monthly charge, the users who already have Premium are seeing a price of $4.99 a month on iOS and $3.99 on Android (with several country-wide variations).

Is it worth paying for?

The answer depends on the individuals and the purpose of use. But for most users who are already deriving value from the free version, the premium subscription may not be for them.