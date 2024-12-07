American content creators on TikTok have begun directing their followers to rival platforms such as Meta’s Instagram and Alphabet’s YouTube after a federal appeals court ruled that the social media app could face a ban if it is not sold to a U.S.-based company by January 19.

The ruling is the latest development in a long-running legal battle over TikTok’s ownership by Chinese-backed ByteDance.

TikTok, with 170 million U.S. users, has become a dominant force in the American digital landscape, particularly among younger demographics drawn to its viral, short-form videos.

The platform has siphoned advertising revenue from major U.S. tech players and recently expanded into e-commerce with TikTok Shop, which has turned into a vital marketplace for small businesses.

However, the U.S. Congress, concerned over the potential for ByteDance to access personal data on American users, has enacted legislation requiring the company to divest its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban. Last week, a federal appeals court upheld this mandate, reinforcing the pressure on TikTok to comply or risk being shut down in the U.S.

What to know

The threat of a ban, which has been looming for years, has now become more imminent, leaving content creators uncertain about their future on the platform.

While some users have grown accustomed to threats of an eventual TikTok ban, the latest legal development has sparked increased concern. “I don’t think there’s longevity on this app in the United States,” said Chris Burkett, a creator with 1.3 million followers. In response, he encouraged his audience to follow him on other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, X, and Threads.

followers. In response, he encouraged his audience to follow him on other platforms like Instagram, YouTube, X, and Threads. Food travel content creator SnipingForDom, who has 898,000 followers, echoed similar sentiments. While he did not believe TikTok’s closure was imminent, he advised followers to reach out to him on Instagram as a precautionary measure.

followers, echoed similar sentiments. While he did not believe TikTok’s closure was imminent, he advised followers to reach out to him on Instagram as a precautionary measure. Others, such as TikTok Shop consultant Sarah Jannetti, remain cautiously optimistic, stating that her clients are not yet worried about a potential ban. “They won’t make any moves until they see something more concrete,” she said, reflecting the uncertainty many creators feel as they await further developments.

As the deadline approaches, U.S.-based creators are preparing for the worst while diversifying their online presence. The fate of TikTok in the U.S. now rests in the hands of lawmakers, with the possibility of a Supreme Court appeal still hanging in the balance.

More insight

The platform has siphoned advertising revenue from major U.S. tech players and recently expanded into e-commerce with TikTok Shop, which has turned into a vital marketplace for small businesses. U.S.

TikTok users have spent heavily on merchandise from a variety of vendors on the platform during the current holiday shopping season, according to TikTok.

The spending patterns suggest that TikTok Shop, which launched in the U.S. in September 2023, has gained market share at a critical moment.

It has attracted major brands, including e.l.f. Cosmetics and Ninja Kitchen, to its e-commerce channel. TikTok Shop claimed in a late November press release that it reached $100 million in sales on Black Friday.