The management of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has raised the alarm over the activities of suspected fraudsters using its brand name to scam unsuspecting victims. The company cautioned the public and its customers to remain alert to the antics of these unscrupulous con artists.

The warning comes amid revelations that some individuals have recently been targeted by the scammers.

Notably, Konga says it has flagged a malicious website – https://kongahome.com/- being used by the fraudsters to rip off their victims after artfully convincing them to make payments into a fake merchant account for a task, VIP privileges or for the purposes of receiving some benefits. Investigations also reveal that in other cases, the scammers rely on phoney letters purportedly from the Philippine National Bank, while also illegally using the Konga logo on some letters written to their victims.

What they are saying

In a statement issued by Konga, the e-commerce company called on the public to exercise extra vigilance in order not to fall prey to these gimmicks, while also urging them to report any suspicious activities through the company’s official customer service channels.

‘‘We have recently been made aware of a few incidents where suspected scammers attempt to leverage our reputation and the trust reposed in us by our customers to carry out various fraudulent activities. Please, keep your eyes open and beware of scammers and their antics. Konga will NEVER ask you to pay money into any merchant account. There is no such thing as Merchant Task payment or VIP in Konga.

Also, we are currently not having a 9th Anniversary Sale, as touted by some of these scammers. Konga is 10 this year and we are celebrating our customers with a 10th Anniversary Sale. This campaign kicked off on Monday, June 27 and will run through July 10, 2022 exclusively on our platforms.

“Please note that our only official website is www.konga.com and news or updates on any of our promotions or special offers/incentives/freebies for customers will be shared via our website and our social media pages. Our social media handle is @shopkonga on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, while for LinkedIn, it is Konga Group.

‘‘Please, do not hesitate to report any fraudulent or suspicious activities through our official customer care channels. You can send us an email at help@konga.com. Call us on 07080635700, 08094605555, 018883435 or send us a WhatsApp message via https://wa.me/2348094605555.

“We remain committed to our mission of creating a trusted and vibrant retail ecosystem that facilitates trade across Africa, while living up to our status as the e-commerce group you trust,’’ the disclaimer read in part,” the company stated.