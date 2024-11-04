Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce group, has officially kicked off its highly anticipated annual Konga Yakata Black Friday sale.

Launched on Friday, November 1st, and running through November 30th, 2024, this year’s Yakata sale brings unbeatable offers across all Konga subsidiaries, including Konga Online, Konga Retail, KongaPay, Konga Travel and Tours, Konga Health, and Konga Logistics.

Regarded as the “Biggest Sale of the Year,” Konga Yakata Black Friday offers consumers the opportunity to enjoy up to 85% discount on a wide range of products across categories, including groceries, phones and accessories, home appliances, fashion, and beauty.

This year’s campaign brings significant relief to shoppers as Konga aims to help Nigerians navigate current economic challenges.

As a trusted and authorized retailer of leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Konga provides shoppers with unmatched access to genuine products from renowned brands such as Starlink, L’Oreal, Apple, Samsung, Philips, Zinox, Nokia, Hisense, Oppo, Infinix, Lenovo, and HP. Consumers can expect not only the convenience of authentic goods but also a distinct pricing advantage on these premium brands.

The Yakata campaign also supports Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by driving consumer demand through nationwide awareness and promoting e-commerce adoption. Konga has invested significantly in creating awareness for Yakata, enabling more Nigerians to leverage online shopping for their essential needs and lifestyle desires.

The deals do not end on Konga.com alone. Through its subsidiaries, Konga is offering exclusive deals to customers during the Yakata period:

Konga Travel and Tours affiliates and top clients should look forward to perks including free weekend hotel accommodations, and a zero-service charge for corporate clients who book travel during the Yakata campaign.

Konga Health is offering exciting discounts on renowned brands like CeraVe and on your favourite beauty and health products. Customers can also use your favourite Konga Health influencer’s voucher code to unlock even more exclusive deals and freebies! Stay tuned to Konga Health’s social media pages for the latest updates and announcements.

KongaPay is offering shoppers who use KongaPay for purchases on Konga.com will receive a 10% discount, with additional benefits like 10% off on bill payments including electricity, cable TV, and data. Users who maintain a savings balance of at least NGN 50,000 are eligible for a 15% annual interest rate. As part of a special promotion, shoppers who use KongaPay also stand a chance to win cash prizes in a 100k giveaway. To qualify, customers simply need to download the KongaPay app and create an account in minutes.

Konga Logistics offers delivery at competitive, discounted rates. Konga Logistics also ensures a seamless shopping experience with reliable and affordable delivery options for all purchases made during the Yakata season.

The Konga Yakata Black Friday campaign is a unique opportunity for Nigerian consumers to access premium products at unbeatable prices, while also benefiting from Konga’s trusted logistics and payment solutions. Shoppers are encouraged to visit Konga.com to take advantage of these exceptional offers throughout November.