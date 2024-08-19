As the Nigerian educational sector braces for another academic session, Konga, Nigeria’s composite e-commerce giant, reaffirms its commitment to improving education in Nigeria as it kicks off its much-anticipated Back-to-School campaign today, Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Running until Friday, September 30th, 2024, the campaign promises to deliver unbeatable deals and discounts of up to 80% on a wide array of products tailored to meet the needs of everyone involved in the educational sector—parents, students, teachers, and institutions.

Kunle Ajani, Head of Marketing at Konga Group, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the educational sector.

“At Konga, we understand the challenges that parents, students, and educators face as they brace for another academic year. Our goal is to make the back-to-school season as seamless and affordable as possible. With up to 80% discounts, we are confident that everyone will find what they need to make this academic year successful.”

Konga’s Back-to-School campaign features a series of carefully curated packages designed to meet the specific needs of different educational stages: Pre-School Deals, Primary School Deals, Secondary School Deals, Teacher Deals, and Educational Institution Deals.

Pre-School Deals: This package caters to the needs of the youngest learners. Understanding the foundational importance of early childhood education, Konga has assembled a comprehensive selection of products specifically designed to meet the needs of preschoolers. These include diapers, wipes, baby food, toys, art supplies, clothing, lunch boxes, and educational playsets to stimulate early development.

Primary School Deals: For pupils in primary school, Konga offers an array of products that cater to their growing academic and extracurricular needs. The primary school deals include school bags, lunch boxes, cutlery sets, water bottles, stationery sets, sports equipment, tablets and learning devices, clothing, and durable footwear.

Secondary School Deals: These students face increasing academic pressures and need the right tools to succeed. Konga’s secondary school deals feature backpacks, scientific calculators, geometry sets, dictionaries, textbooks, sports equipment, clothing, laptops and tablets, and other essential school supplies.

Tertiary Deals: This caters to undergraduates in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Konga has put together deals that cater to their academic and lifestyle needs: laptops, desktops, tablets, stylish fashion, groceries, beauty, health and personal care items.

Teachers’ Deals: Konga recognizes the invaluable role of teachers in shaping students’ futures. To that end, it has curated a special package for educators. The Teacher’s Deal includes discounts on elegant and professional fashion items, gadgets and accessories, stationery and classroom supplies, ergonomic chairs, beauty and health products, phones and tablets, and groceries.

Educational Institutions Deals: Konga understands the importance of a conducive learning environment. The campaign extends to educational institutions with special deals on classroom chairs and desks; teaching aids like visual aids and projectors, printers, scanners, air conditioners, water dispensers, UPS, cleaning supplies to maintain hygiene, and smart security and surveillance gadgets to enhance school safety for students and staff.

Konga’s back-to-school campaign stands out for its assurance of best-in-market prices due to exclusive partnerships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Starlink, L’Oreal, Haier Thermocool, LG, Nestle. Additionally, customers can access Konga Corporate or enjoy the benefit of purchasing in bulk from Konga.

Konga’s Back-to-School campaign not only offers incredible discounts but also reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting education in Nigeria. By providing high-quality products at affordable prices, Konga is helping ease the financial burden on parents and educators, while also ensuring that students have the tools they need to excel in their studies.

Don’t miss out on these mouthwatering deals—visit www.konga today and get ready for a successful academic year ahead!