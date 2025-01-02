Nigeria’s foremost composite e-commerce giant, Konga, has announced its first major sales event of 2025—Konga Jara.

This exciting campaign offers shoppers massive discounts of up to 70%, providing a perfect opportunity to save big and kickstart the year with unbeatable deals.

The 2025 edition of Konga Jara, themed “Confam New Year Deals,” commenced on Wednesday, January 1, and is set to run through Friday, January 31.

The promotion is accessible across all of Konga’s platforms, including its online store at www.konga.com and retail outlets nationwide.

Konga Jara is a well-loved annual shopping campaign designed to deliver extra value to customers, as its name implies. The initiative is a thoughtful response to the financial challenges many Nigerians face in January, offering a wide range of products at heavily discounted prices to ease their burdens and meet their needs.

Shoppers can look forward to incredible deals on various items, including essential food staples such as bags of rice, cooking oil, tomato paste, condiments, and beverages. Other discounted categories include Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), computing, groceries, fashion items, home and kitchen appliances, and quality wines and spirits, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

In addition to the exceptional discounts, Konga Jara meets the yearnings of customers seeking value and affordability as it addresses the practical challenges of post-holiday season shopping. By delivering competitive prices and substantial savings, the campaign reinforces Konga’s commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its teeming customer base.

Speaking on the promotion, Kunle Ajani, Head of Marketing at Konga, highlighted the campaign’s strategic timing and consumer-centric approach. “We understand that January can be a challenging month for many. Konga Jara is our way of supporting our customers and helping them start the year on a positive note. With discounts of up to 70% across various categories, shoppers can enjoy great value and significant savings while purchasing essential items and more.”

Konga Jara continues to solidify the e-commerce giant’s reputation as the go-to platform for unbeatable deals, customer satisfaction, and quality products. With its expansive reach and seamless shopping experience, Konga invites everyone to take advantage of these exceptional “Confam New Year Deals” and make their 2025 shopping even more rewarding.