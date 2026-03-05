Lagos, Nigeria — March 5, 2026. — 1win Nigeria set the Guinness World Record for the Most Massive Afrobeat Dance, creating a moment that blended culture, community, and celebration in true Lagos style. With over 400 dancers, collaboration with prominent dance and influencer communities, and a fully active 1win organizing team, the event became a global phenomenon that spotlighted West African culture.

With its Guinness World Record initiative, 1win aimed to spotlight Africa’s influence on global pop culture. Hosting the record attempt in Lagos was intentional. As one of Africa’s leading creative capitals, Lagos remains the heartbeat of Afrobeat, continually exporting culture rooted in its identity.

1win brought together over 400 creators, professional dancers, influencers, and culture lovers, all united by a love for afrobeat and committed to creating a new cultural milestone. Wizkid’s hit track “MONEY CONSTANT” was the highlight of this performance, capturing the boldness and rhythm of the Nigerian community.

The record-breaking moment by 1win featured strong local collaboration with prominent dance and influencer communities. 1win partnered with Ifeoma “E4ma” Efiokwu and Emmanuella “Ellaley” Odiley of GGB Dance Studio, and influencer Trophy Bwoy, to set the energetic tone for the record day. This was a defining element: two influential names in Nigeria’s dance and creative community partnered with 1win to shine a spotlight on afrobeat.

The 1win team led the project from concept to execution. This underscores 1win’s commitment to delivering value and strengthening customer engagement across Africa and international markets.

As the event’s final moments approached, the message was clear: when African communities come together for the love of culture, the result is powerful, unforgettable, and worthy of the world’s attention.

Over the past decade, Afrobeats has gained significant international traction, with African artists selling out arenas, headlining major global festivals, and collaborating with world-renowned musicians across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Songs rooted in African rhythms, language, and culture are now dominating streaming platforms and influencing mainstream soundscapes worldwide.

