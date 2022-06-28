The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called for urgent reforms in the judiciary to rebuild the almost dissipated confidence that Nigerians have in the judiciary and the wider legal profession in Nigeria as Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was on Monday sworn in by President Mohammadu Buhari following the resignation of Tanko.

This was disclosed in a statement by NBA President, Mr. Olumide Akpata on Monday,

He added that this should form the immediate first task for Justice Olukayode Ariwoola,

What the NBA President said:

Akpata warned that is now more than ever the need for urgent reforms in the judiciary and to rebuild the almost dissipated confidence that Nigerians have in the judiciary and the wider legal profession in Nigeria.

“These should form the immediate first tasks for Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is expected to now take over as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“The NBA welcomes the appointment of Justice Ariwoola and pledges its readiness to work with him and the judiciary in cleansing the Augean Stable and addressing the ills that have continued to plague, not just the judiciary but the entire legal profession”.

He also warned that it’s impossible to consider His Lordship’s retirement in isolation from the recent unprecedented developments at the Supreme Court, where 14 justices of the Court censured the outgone CJN over his handling of their welfare and related issues.

Nairametrics reported yesterday that The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad who resigned on Monday, has been conferred the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON.

He was honoured by president Mohammadu Buhari with the nation’s second-highest national honor on Monday following the swearing-in of justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

According to sources, the CJN said the purpose of his resignation was a result of ill-health.