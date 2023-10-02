The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has finalized preparations for the inauguration of 23 new judges who will join the Federal High Court.

Dr. Festus Akande, the spokesperson for the court, announced that the ceremony is scheduled for October 4 and will be officiated by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at the Supreme Court.

Akande also revealed that the apex court has arranged a valedictory court session on October 10 to pay tribute to the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze.

List of judges to be inaugurated

The list of the newly appointed judges, as stated in the announcement, includes:

Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State

Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State

Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State

Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State

Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State

Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State

Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State

Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State

Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State

Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State

Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State

Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State

Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi from Kwara State

Hauwa Buhari from the Federal Capital Territory

Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State

Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State

Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State

Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State

Onah Chigozie Sergius from Enugu State

Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayelsa State

Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State

Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State

Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebonyi State.

What you should know

The CJN recently inaugurated nine judges of the appeal court. These judges were elevated from their previous positions as High court judges.

Also, the sudden death of Justice Centus Nweze, the retirement of Justice Augie, and the imminent retirement of Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad have greatly depleted the number of Justices in the Supreme Court.