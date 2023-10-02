The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has finalized preparations for the inauguration of 23 new judges who will join the Federal High Court.
Dr. Festus Akande, the spokesperson for the court, announced that the ceremony is scheduled for October 4 and will be officiated by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at the Supreme Court.
Akande also revealed that the apex court has arranged a valedictory court session on October 10 to pay tribute to the late Justice Chima Centus Nweze.
List of judges to be inaugurated
The list of the newly appointed judges, as stated in the announcement, includes:
- Dipeolu Deinde Isaac from Ogun State
- Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola from Ekiti State
- Agbaje Olufunmilola Adetutu from Lagos State
- Musa Kakaki from Kaduna State
- Abdullahi Muhammad Dan-Ige from Sokoto State
- Sharon Tanko Ishaya from Kebbi State
- Salim Olasupo Ibrahim from Ogun State
- Yilwa Hauwa Joseph from Gombe State
- Wigwe-Oreh Chituru Joy from Rivers State
- Owoeye Alexander Oluseyi from Kogi State
- Anyalewa Onoja-Alapa from Benue State
- Amina Aliyu Mohammad from Katsina State
- Abiodun Jordan Adeyemi from Kwara State
- Hauwa Buhari from the Federal Capital Territory
- Aishatu Auta Ibrahim from Borno State
- Hussaini Dadan-Garba from Bauchi State
- Ibrahim Ahmad Kala from Gombe State
- Mashkur Salisu from Zamfara State
- Onah Chigozie Sergius from Enugu State
- Egbe Raphael Joshua from Bayelsa State
- Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr. from Oyo State
- Ekerete Udofot Akpan from Akwa Ibom State
- Ogazi Friday Nkemakonam from Ebonyi State.
What you should know
The CJN recently inaugurated nine judges of the appeal court. These judges were elevated from their previous positions as High court judges.
Also, the sudden death of Justice Centus Nweze, the retirement of Justice Augie, and the imminent retirement of Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad have greatly depleted the number of Justices in the Supreme Court.
