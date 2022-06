Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, the ex-CJN who resigned on Monday has been conferred the title of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger, GCON.

He was honoured by president Mohammadu Buhari with the nation’s second-highest national honour on Monday following the swearing-in of justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The president said he accepted Mr. Tanko’s resignation with mixed feelings. He said history will be kind to the ex-CJN for his modest contributions to Nigeria’s Judiciary, the strengthening of democracy and national development.

What the president said

In his speech, the president noted that he received Justice Tanko’s resignation just today which took effect immediately.

“Earlier today, I received a letter from the Honourable Justice Dr. I. Tanko Muhammed, CFR, resigning his position as Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, on health grounds. The resignation is to take immediate effect”.

CJN Tanko was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2006, sworn in on the 8th of January 2007, and became the Chief Justice of Nigeria in an acting capacity on 25th January 2019. He became the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council on Wednesday, 24th July 2019.

The president said, “Ordinarily, he was scheduled to retire from the Supreme Court on the last day of 2023. Unfortunately, as no man is infallible, ill-health has cut short Chief Justice Tanko’s leadership of the Nigerian Judiciary at this time.

I am therefore constrained to accept his retirement, albeit with mixed-feelings. Much as one may wish that the Chief Justice of Nigeria Muhammed Tanko is able to fully serve his term in office, it presupposes that he is able to perform the functions of the Office without hindrance or any form of disability“.

The instant resignation of Justice Tanko is however envisaged under Section 231(4) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which contains provisions relating to vacancy and the occupant of the Office of Chief Justice of Nigeria being unable to perform the functions of the Office for any reason.

“Under a constitutional democracy like ours, government powers and responsibilities are clearly allocated and shared among the three tiers; the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary. The three organs must work harmoniously and optimally in accordance with their respective Constitutional mandates.

Buhari noted that “Nigeria’s Judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed judiciously exercised the Judicial powers of the Federation. His era witnessed several landmark, jurisprudential and policy decisions by the Supreme Court, and by extension other Courts established by the Constitution“.

He said justice Tanko dealt firmly with the issue of reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte Orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

“In line with the custom of decorating Chief Justices of Nigeria with the second highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON), and upon the advice of the Council of State in that regard, as his Lordship CJN, Tanko Muhammed is taking a bow from the Supreme Court and I hereby bestow on him the National Honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, (GCON).

“This occasion is an opportuned time for me, to, as always, assure the Nigerian Judiciary that this administration is committed to ensuring the independence of the Judiciary and will not do anything nor take any steps to undermine your independence. We shall uphold the Constitutional provisions on the Rule of Law and the principles of Separation of Powers“, the president said.