The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it received safety information from the European Rapid Alert System for dangerous non-food products (RAPEX) that a cosmetic product, Placentyne Hair Lotion, has been banned.

This disclosure is contained in a public alert with No. 0033/2022, and titled, ‘European Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) Banned Cosmetic Product, Placentyne Hair Lotion’, issued by the management of the agency.

The alert states that the product is said to contain a mixture of preservatives Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) which are forbidden in leave-on cosmetics.

What NAFDAC is saying

NAFDAC said. ‘’The product is sold in a 12 ampoules x 10ml cardboard box manufactured by an Italian company, Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS with a barcode No. 8029550000126.

‘’Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone (MCI and MI) are common preservatives which are found in many liquids personal care products, which have been linked to lung toxicity, allergic reactions and possible neurotoxicity.

“Both chemicals inhibit bacterial growth in cosmetic products on their own, but they are most commonly used as a mixture in products.

Directs importers, distributors, and others to stop dealing in the product

NAFDAC in the statement asked importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to stop importation, distribution, sale and use of the product.

It said, “NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare providers and consumers to immediately stop importation, distribution, sale and use of Placentyne Hair Lotion 12ampoules x 10ml by Linea Italiana di Benazzi Anna & SAS

“Members of the public in possession of the recalled lots of the product are implored to discontinue sale or use and handover stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“NAFDAC encourages healthcare professionals, consumers and patients to report adverse events related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office, or NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLLS FREE from all networks).’’

It advised the public to make any report about the product via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.