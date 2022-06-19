Microsoft last week announced the extension of its device security solution, Microsoft Defender to mobile devices. Interestingly, the solution is made available across platforms, including iOS, Android, and macOS.

This means that mobile users can now enjoy the same protection that is on Windows systems. Available as part of the Microsoft 365 service, it is designed to offer protection against online threats as well as local ones.

The new Microsoft Defender app is designed to provide a one-stop solution for your security needs. On Windows and macOS, Microsoft Defender will work alongside the built-in or third-party antivirus, while also providing protection against phishing attacks on the internet. The app will also show the security status of your other devices where the app is installed and provide security alerts.

On Android, Microsoft Defender includes its own antivirus along with malware scanning for currently installed and newly downloaded apps. It also provides web protection like desktop apps. The iOS app provides web protection and allows you to see the security status of your other devices where the app is installed.

What you can do with the Microsoft Defender app

The app enables you to:

Manage your security protections and view security protections for everyone in your family, from a single easy-to-use, centralized dashboard.

View your existing antivirus protection (such as Norton or McAfee). Defender recognizes these protections within the dashboard.

Extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices you and your family use the most.

Receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips to help keep your data and devices secure.

Microsoft says this is just the start as it vows to continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and secure online connection.