President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to address the nation on Sunday, June 12, 2022 on Democracy Day.

Thos was disclosed by one of the Presidents’s spokespersons, Femi Adesina, via a statement issued on Saturday.

According to him, the address will form part of activities for the Democracy Day celebration.

What Adesina is saying

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 7am as part of activities to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

“Television, radio stations, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

“For the past 18 years, Nigerians have been celebrating May 29th, as Democracy Day. That was the date when for the second time in our history, an elected civilian administration took over from a military government. The first time this happened was on October 21st, 1979,”

What you should know

In June 8, 2020, the Federal Government had declared June 12 as a public holiday to celebrate Democracy Day.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, via his Twitter handle on Monday, according to Nairametrics.

He had said, “But in the view of Nigerians, as shared by this administration, June 12th, 1993, was far more symbolic of Democracy in the Nigerian context than May 29th or even October 1st.

“June 12th, 1993 was the day when Nigerians in millions expressed their democratic will in what was undisputedly the freest, fairest and most peaceful elections since our Independence. The fact that the outcome of that election was not upheld by the then military government does not distract from the democratic credentials of that process.

“Accordingly, after due consultations, the federal government has decided that henceforth, June 12th will be celebrated as Democracy Day.”

Also, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Nigerians for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

The minister also called on “Nigerians to continue to cherish the selfless efforts made to attain democracy”.

He reassured “Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling the scourge of COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians”.