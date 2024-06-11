The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 12, a public holiday to commemorate the 2024 Democracy Day celebration.

This announcement was made in a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Aishetu Ndayako, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Dr. Ndayako stated that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion.

“As we mark another Democracy day in the history of our dear country, let us all reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity”, he said.

He said that as the nation marks another Democracy Day in its history, Nigerians should reflect on the efforts of the founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains a united country.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo added that Nigeria should be a more secure, peaceful, and indivisible entity for the benefit of all.

The minister said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to positive reforms to revive the nation’s economy and enhance security.

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians and friends of Nigeria to appreciate the progress that had been made and look forward to a better future for Nigeria’s Democracy.

What you should know

On June 7, 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the nation’s Democracy Day will, henceforth, be held on June 12 every year, instead of the previous date of May 29.

“June 12, 1993, was the day when Nigerians in millions expressed their democratic will in what was undisputedly the freest, fairest and most peaceful election since our independence.

“The fact that the outcome of that election was not upheld by the then military government does not distract from the democratic credentials of that process. Accordingly, after due consultations, the federal government has decided that henceforth, June 12 will be celebrated as Democracy Day,” he said

Buhari also honored Chief Moshood Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election, with the highest national honor, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic.

Buhari further stated that the June 12, 1993, election was the freest, fairest, and most peaceful election since Nigeria’s Independence.

MKO Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won an election against Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC). Abiola was never declared winner as the then Head Of State General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida annulled the polls citing irregularities.

Moshood Abiola died in detention while struggling to actualise his mandate as contained in the annulled election.