The Nigerian government has declared Thursday, June 12, a national public holiday in observance of Democracy Day, marking 26 years of uninterrupted civilian governance in Africa’s most populous nation.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a statement issued by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior.

According to the statement, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, extending congratulations to citizens and emphasizing the importance of the milestone.

“June 12 represents our historic journey toward building a nation where truth and justice reign, peace is sustained, and our future is assured,” Tunji-Ojo said. “The last 26 years tell a story of resilience, strength, courage and a hope renewed more than ever.”

What you should know

The holiday, first established in 2018 to replace May 29 as the official Democracy Day, commemorates the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest.

That vote, presumed to have been won by businessman Moshood Abiola, was annulled by the military regime, sparking national unrest and setting off a protracted struggle for the restoration of democratic rule.

That struggle culminated in 1999 with the inauguration of Olusegun Obasanjo, marking the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

Since then, Nigeria has held six consecutive presidential elections, a rarity in a region often challenged by coups, constitutional crises, and electoral violence.

This year’s commemoration comes under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has repeatedly aligned his leadership with what he calls the “Renewed Hope” agenda, a pledge to reinvigorate the country’s democracy, stabilize the economy, and improve governance standards.

Tunji-Ojo, speaking in support of the president’s vision, said the government remained “firmly committed to upholding the universal values of democracy, built on the freely expressed will of the people.”

While Nigeria celebrates over two decades of democratic rule, citizens continue to grapple with significant governance challenges ranging from economic hardship and unemployment to insecurity and corruption.

The holiday will also serve as a pause for citizens to reckon with the country’s progress and setbacks since its return to civilian rule.