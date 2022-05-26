The Lagos State Government has sealed off some properties at the Park View area of Ikoyi as well as some structures on the Lagos Mainland for violating requirements and contravening building control laws.

This is as the state government has reiterated the need for Planning Permits and Project Boards to be present at every building construction site in the State.

The directive for the sealing of these properties was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, in Lagos.

Several buildings under construction sealed were on Femi Pedro Road, Park View, Ikoyi and at different locations in Ebute-Metta and Makoko for various contraventions.

Salako said that it was mandatory for every construction site in Lagos State to produce the enabling Planning Permit on-demand, in addition to having the project board erected among other requirements.

He insisted that all buildings certified fit for habitation upon completion must have passed other requirements including Stage Supervision and Certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), adding that this position is to ensure that the building meets certain quality standards.

Salako said, “All these conditions are part of measures to ensure proper construction of the building and guide against collapse.’’

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has in recent times embarked on the demolition and sealing off of properties across the state for breaching the state’s physical planning laws and lack of approval from the relevant authorities.

Serious concerns have been raised over the monitoring of building development by the relevant state agencies and their compliance with the state’s building regulations and physical planning laws.

The state government has always asked developers and property owners to ensure they get approval from the relevant state authorities before going ahead with their construction in order not to distort the state’s physical planning masterplan.

Also, the state government is applying stricter controls and regulations for property developers due to increasing cases of collapsed buildings which have claimed many lives in the state.