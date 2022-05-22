An expert in the tech space has disclosed that increasing demand for remote working, automation of manual processes and approvals have been embraced by several public and private organisations in Nigeria.

This was confirmed by the Managing Director, Wragby Business and Technology Solutions, Dr Oluyomi Alarape in an interview with Nairametrics.

According to him, remote working and the automation of manual processes have become a requirement for both big and small businesses.

What Wragby MD is saying

He said, “More than ever before, there is increasing demand for remote working, automation of manual processes and approvals, and strengthen financial reporting as the need for governance is not only for regulators but has become a requirement for small businesses to access loans, etc.

“The global ERP market is projected to reach $93.34B USD by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2028. There is an increasing need for a cost-effective solution for businesses to improve their operational efficiency.”

He added that Wragby Business and Technology Solutions, which is an indigenous technology company, has delivered record-breaking services revenue up 450% year over year (YoY) in 2021.

With reference to Wragby Bizmanager, Alarape said the adoption has been on a double-digit growth trajectory as it offers cost-effective financial management, and inventory management, supply chain management, customer data management, human capital management, procurement among others.

“Wragby Bizmanager removes the complexity in ERP implementation with a faster time-to-value for the customers and as a cloud-based ERP solution empowers the existing and prospective customers to increase their operational efficiency, reduce existing risk to business operations/continuity while positioning the business for desired agility and growth,” he added.

Akin Ayodele, the General Manager, Digital Advisory Services at Wragby said, “the 12month period ended 16th December 2021 was a significant year for Wragby Business Solutions delivering world-class services to over hundred and sixty-five (165) customers representing various industry verticals and cutting across the small, medium and enterprise business segments. Our Financial year 2021 YOY revenue grew 450%.

“This exponential growth couldn’t have been a reality without the motivation from our QUINTIPLE vision. This vision focuses on continuous differentiation of our services, offering first-in-class products (built by Wragby) to our corporate and small business customers while offering other value-added services to businesses across Industry verticals (Financial services, oil and gas, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, aviation, public services and more).

“We are excited about the future for the business – we have a strong team and are uniquely positioned to continue our successful upward trajectory as we lead the way forward in technology and enter our next phase of strategic growth.”