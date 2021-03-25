Business News
Will work-from-home affect the demand for Nigerian oil?
The pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand.
“Covid has acted like a time machine: it brought 2030 to 2020.” This statement by Loren Padelford, the vice president at Shopify Inc. epitomizes the shift in work cultures globally as a result of the pandemic. More companies and businesses are open and opting for remote work and the use of technology in their daily operations.
The consequence?
Less human interactions, less commute, less travel, and inadvertently less demand for petroleum products.
While writing this article on an almost empty European flight, I began to wonder if life would continue like this. In the short-term, probably, as there have been reports of the third wave in certain European countries. There have been talks of vaccine passports to substitute the constant hassle I go through with taking a COVID-19 test 72 hours before departure along with ‘Passenger Locator Forms,’ a form that tracks arrival’s possible locations just in case of exposure to the virus.
In the long-term, probably not. Humans are by nature, nomadic, and would find it a lot harder staying indoors. In a recent interview, the CEO of Goldman Sachs called “work from home” an aberration. David Solomon, the Chief Executive Officer of the Investment bank said, “I do think for a business like ours which is an innovative, collaborative apprenticeship culture, this is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal.”
The concern for Nigeria?
Based on data from Statista in 2020, Europe has been Nigeria’s main crude oil trade partner. In Quarter 4 of 2020, the value of export to Europe was estimated at N853 billion ($2 billion). With lockdowns and reports of a third wave, shipments to Europe may continue to decline.
The image below shows the current situation in Europe as lockdowns persist.
Most businesses and office places are adopting work from home till further notice, while most companies will revert to normal after vaccination.
Switch to Asia, Nigeria’s largest destination region of crude oil in Quarter 4 of 2020. According to Statista, oil exports to that region amassed over N880 billion.
Notably, in 2020, the top 9 countries that imported crude oil from Nigeria were:
India – N1.6 trillion;
Spain – N1.02 trillion;
Netherlands – N989.82 billion;
South Africa – N947.52 billion;
China – N311.55 billion;
France – N280.39 billion;
Italy – N272.99 billion;
Portugal – N243.74 billion;
Turkey – N239.9 billion.
The top export location, India, which recently pleaded with OPEC to increase outputs to stabilize market prices, appears to be handling its exit from COVID well with declining daily new case figures. This could be a stroke of good fortune for Nigeria, but for Europe, it might take more time.
S&P Global Platts believes that the pandemic-related shift to remote work could remove between 1 million and 1.5 million barrels per day from global demand, which makes sense because workers and companies have now seen that it is possible to be productive while working remotely, and so, a certain percentage of workers may never go back to daily commuting.
For employers, this translates to lower operational costs as items such as large and expensive office spaces, employee transport and feeding allowances, time lost in daily commuting, and other costs gradually fizzle out. For many workers, it means only one thing: no more commute.
According to analysts at Raymond James, a diversified financial services firm, the assumption is that “vehicle fuel consumption in 2021 will be impacted by 1.6 million BPD versus pre-COVID levels, all else held constant, with the impact decreasing to 400,000 BPD in 2022.”
When it comes to jet fuel consumption, the firm believes a slowdown in business travel will mean 2 million BPD of demand loss in 2021, before recovering slightly to 800,000 BPD in 2022.
All these would certainly impact crude oil. Although prices may be high, demand may not follow the same trajectory. The policymakers at the helm of Nigeria’s affairs need to be cautious and prepare for a possible shift in the work culture of the nation’s trading partners.
CBN disburses N123.3 billion to DisCos to procure meters, others
CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to 9 DisCos to procure 605,852 meters and N89.89 billion under the NEMSF to 11 DisCos.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country.
This was disclosed by the apex bank in its Monetary Policy Committee Communique on Tuesday.
According to the document, CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve the electricity supply in the country.
It stated, “Under the National Mass Metering Programme, N33.45 billion has been disbursed to 9 distribution companies for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion has been disbursed under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 distribution companies to improve the electricity supply industry in Nigeria.”
What you should know
- President Muhammadu Buhari approved the National Mass Metering Program (NMMP) implementation to close the metering gap, which is over 10 million and this comprises unmetered customers as well as customers with obsolete meters that need to be replaced.
- The objectives of the initiative are to increase Nigeria’s metering rate, elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity and support Nigeria’s economic recovery by creating jobs in the local meter value chain.
- Others are to reduce collection losses and increasing financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligations of the DisCos, and Improve network monitoring capability and availability of data for market administration and investment decision making.
Nigerian banks Non-Performing Loans ratio jump to 6.3%
The Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of commercial banks in Nigeria jumped to 6.3% for the month of February 2020, according to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The NPL ratio measures the rate of bank loans that are either going bad because they are not being serviced adequately or have gone bad completely.
What the CBN is saying
“The MPC noted the performance of the Financial Soundness Indicators (FSIs) of the DMBs which showed a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 15.2 percent, Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of 6.3 percent and Liquidity Ratio (LR) of 40.5 percent, as at February 2020. On non-performing loans (NPLs), the MPC noted that the ratio remained above the prudential benchmark of 5.0 percent and urged the Bank to sustain its regulatory measures to bring it below the prudential benchmark.”
The central bank regulatory acceptable NPL ratio is 5%, however, this ratio has been breached since the fall in oil prices began in the 4th quarter of 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic broke in 2020.
In the CBN’s 2020 4th quarter economic report, the NPL ratio for the month of December stood at 6.1% up from 6.06% in December 2019. Despite the rise in NPL, the apex bank still believes Nigerian banks are healthy.
“The health of banks was generally sound, although the quality of their assets, measured by the ratio of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) to industry total outstanding loans, stood at 6.1 percent at end-December 2020, compared with 6.06 percent at end-December 2019 and above the 5.0 percent prudential requirement.”
Why this matters
The NPL ratio is one of the most important benchmarks for measuring the health of the banking sector. At above 6%, it indicates most commercial banks are carrying more underperforming loans than expected mostly because the private sector is not servicing the loans.
- Nairametrics believes some of the loans may be worse than reported going by past reports where what is reported by some banks appear understated when compared to what is real. Most of the major oil majors are reportedly falling behind on servicing loans due to the Covid-19 pandemic and fall in oil prices.
- The CBN has also given banks a lifeline, allowing them to defer loan repayments that have fallen due by either restructuring the loans or refinancing them. This helps banks avoid the need to make provisions for the loans which would have inadvertently increased their NPL ratio.
Meanwhile, the Capital Adequacy Ratio which measures the balance sheet strength of banks improved from 15.1% in December 2020 to 15.2% in February 2021. It is still lower than the 15.4% reported in September 2020.
