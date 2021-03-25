Tech News
How Robotel, other edtech startups are redefining education in Nigeria – Olu Babatunde
Robotel’s Country Director tells Nairametrics how edtech startups are providing innovative solutions to the Nigerian education sector.
The world has evolved from traditional methods of learning to a more digital method. Edtech has become one of the fastest rising startup sectors in the world largely due to the pandemic.
This tech sector has grown beyond making learning easy for students. It has expanded to include many forms of technological innovations in the educational sector with several education start-ups offering unique means to connect teachers with students. eLearning is now in the mouths of school owners, teachers, and parents as a way to still experience the classroom from home.
The landscape of formal education in Nigeria is based largely on a relatively archaic model. Students still attend brick-and-mortar establishments to get educated. The system is largely exam-driven, theoretical, and impractical.
As much as the ed-tech sector has tried to make learning easier for schools, online learning is still not widely adopted by public universities in Nigeria, although their counterparts (private universities) have since adopted the learning method and are now running fast with the model.
In a country with a high level of low-income earners, unstable electricity, poor internet connection, and high cost of data, the digital divide is very glaring. Many students cannot afford the tools that facilitate e-learning such as smartphones, desktop or laptop computers, access to the internet and constant electricity to power their devices. This is keeping e-learning out of the reach of the poor and limiting it to the middle/high-income earners in Nigeria.
The pandemic has aggravated pre-existing inequalities, and expectedly, students from lower-income homes are the most negatively impacted. This is a threat to the decades of progress made in education, and with the country already grappling with the problem of over 13 million out-of-school children, the prospects for Nigeria’s socio-economic future are gloomy.
Amid these daunting challenges, some Nigerian innovators are creating sustainable solutions to close the education gap. One of them is Olu Babatunde, Country Director of Robotel. In a brief chat with Mr Babatunde, he showed us how Robotel provided innovative solutions to students during the pandemic.
What does Robotel do?
Robotel Inc., develops, manufactures, and markets Robotel SmartClass+HUB, LIVE and Digital Language Content (English, Spanish and German); the 21st Century Digital Classroom Management System and Multilingual Laboratory Management Resource. SmartClass + is a blended learning system that can be used in elementary schools, colleges, universities, adult education centres, military classrooms, corporate training centres, and special learning environments such as cognitive and sign language centres. Robotel SmartClass+ resource can be configured as a Language Lab, Medical and Science Lab, Engineering and AI Lab, Mass Communications and Media Arts Lab, e-Library, ICT Centre, etc., to meet a school’s needs and expectations. SmartClass+ can be used in a multi-discipline environment to teach any subject.
What are your thoughts on the pandemic’s effect on the educational sector?
The pandemic affected educational systems worldwide. It brought about the abrupt closure of schools (elementary, colleges, universities) and learning centres that had not embraced the blended system of teaching and learning. Teaching and learning stopped totally for many schools especially public schools in Nigeria. The educated parents became overwhelmed and burdened with teaching their children while learning stopped completely for the children of uneducated parents. It was a very pathetic situation in Nigeria and other underdeveloped countries. According to the UNESCO Monitoring report, 192 countries implemented nationwide closures which affected about 99% of the world’s school population. The economically challenged were the most vulnerable during the crisis and beyond. The school closures affected not only students, teachers, and families but also had far-reaching economic and societal consequences. Lessons were learnt during the messiness of adapting through the pandemic which revealed the disparities in students’ access to support and opportunities. The question is, how do we make our school, education, and child development systems more individually responsive to the needs of our students? Why not construct a system that meets children where they are and gives them what they need inside and outside of school in order to be successful? This is an opportunity to end the “one-size-fits-all” (in-class only teaching) factory model of education.
What innovative solution did Robotel provide during the pandemic?
Robotel developed the SmartClass+ HUB which integrates technology to support teaching and learning in-class and remotely. It gave more attention to learning design and pedagogical issues of teaching and learning.
Robotel SmartClass+ enables learning to happen anytime, at any place, in any language and on any device. When school closures happen at any time, SmartClass+ HUB empowers schools to remotely continue education safely, seamlessly, and effectively. This means that students can continue their learning and tackle their exercises outside of the classroom, and teachers can review students’ work, grade it, and provide feedback from any location, via the Internet. Robotel SmartClass+ is the best-blended learning solution available in the market today. The resource is versatile, flexible, and highly user-friendly.
What do you think can be done to enable the wide adaptation of online learning in both public and private schools?
Teachers and students must urgently adapt to the blended learning system that allows teaching and learning to continue when the need to limit human interaction arises. It is important to look at how teacher education has adapted to the restriction in human interactions, and move to new ways of teaching and learning in the preparation of future teachers for a world marked by uncertainty. We must begin to:
- (Re)educate teachers for scenarios that are unpredictable and unknown.
- Open up the whole frontier of remote learning by ensuring that all students have access to the internet and the technology for remote learning. Where schools, teachers, and students in certain areas cannot afford this in their budgets, the federal, state, local government, and private companies can look into it and lend a helping hand.
21st-century learning absolutely requires technology and the internet, therefore, improving the quality and reach of internet connectivity is key. All teachers and students should have the technology to teach and learn from outside the traditional face-to-face learning model.
Other Edtechs that provided solutions to the educational sector during the pandemic include:
- uLesson – An organization that leverages the best-in-class teachers, media, and technology to create high-quality, affordable, and accessible education for African students.
- Gradely – Which uses analytics and data-driven recommendations to help schools and parents intervene in real-time to students’ learning gaps.
- Pass-ng – A self-testing online platform in Nigeria that allows users to practice for national exams through interactive modules.
- Prep class – An edtech company that connects learners with qualified tutors across Nigeria.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Bankly, Nigeria’s Fintech startup raises $2 million led by Vault
Nigerian Fintech startup, Bankly announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
Bankly, a Nigerian fintech startup digitizing cash for the unbanked, announced that it has closed a $2 million seed round.
The funding round was led by Vault. Other investors who took part in the round include Plug and Play Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Chrysalis Capital.
Bankly was founded in 2018 by Tomilola Adejana and Fredrick Adams and one of its objectives is the digitization of the informal thrift collections system common in Nigeria and popularly known as esusu or ajo.
Nigerians have patronised the thrift banking system for many years and although there are many variations of the practice, the daily payment of specific amounts to thrift collectors as savings, mostly by traders and artisans, is the most notable.
It is interesting to note that although the system is popular among the unbanked populations, it is also embraced and patronised by many people who use regular bank services. This is in defiance to the well-known drawbacks that beset the system, the most important of which is the loss of a contributor’s savings when the thrift collector dies, absconds or blatantly embezzles the funds in his/her care. There is also the problem of proper recordkeeping since records are mostly manually kept.
Bankly is helping unbanked populations by digitizing the entire money collection process and allowing users to save their money using online and offline methods. The business has a distribution and agents network that makes it easy for customers to deposit and withdraw cash with its agent, anytime.
What they are saying
Idris Alubankudi Saliu, partner at Vault said, “Given our over twenty years experience in Nigeria’s fintech industry and previous exits, we strongly believe that Bankly understands the nuanced needs of this market — not to mention the team, strategy, and technology — to succeed in bringing affordable financial services to the unbanked. We are delighted to participate in this financing round as Bankly moves into its next growth stage.”
“We’re thrilled to have closed this milestone fundraise and to have such seasoned fintech investors who understand the market join us on this journey to banking Nigeria’s unbanked. Now we have built the agent network and are poised to serve customers directly via offline and online channels. Partnerships, collaboration, and a deep understanding of the needs of the unbanked will be vital to our success,” Tomilola Adejana, CEO of Bankly said.
Business News
Five tech trends that will influence business in 2021
This piece describes some tech trends for 2021 and how they will influence business and our daily lives.
With new technologies popping up, innovation around the application of existing technology is quickly changing how organizations are operating and how we interact with the world. The quantum leaps being made in computing potential, data capture, and connectivity are stimulating this huge change.
In this piece, we will describe some tech trends for 2021 and how they will influence business and our daily lives. Bear in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic has made a visible impact on the development of tech trends in recent times.
Business and IT are closely connected. In managing daily operations, most organizations rely on digital technologies and currently, there is a lot of focus on established and reliable technologies that allow employees to work remotely from home, to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Therefore, to stay competitive in the marketplace, companies should decide on which of these emerging technologies would be a source of business innovation and consider integrating them into their business models.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Simply explained, AI is programming machines with human attributes like reading, seeing, completing tasks, speaking, recognizing emotions, and learning from repeated interactions. AI uses algorithms that can be adapted to the location, user history, or even speech. They can perform tasks that are dangerous or tedious, more accurately and much faster than human beings.
Experts predict that all software will use AI in a few years. Organisations should, therefore, start now to think of how they can take advantage of AI to create better products or provide superior service offerings.
Augmented Reality (AR)
AR is a fast-growing technology that affords a user real-life experiences in a virtual space. Organizations can apply this kind of technology across a wide spectrum of human activities from art and entertainment to commerce, education, and even the military.
Blockchain
The fortunes of digital currency Bitcoin and investment in cryptocurrencies are drawing public attention to Blockchain technology, which can provide a secure system for recording and verifying transactions, storing records and performing a myriad of other tasks. Organisations can use Blockchain technology to transform time-consuming, centralized, less reliable, and less secure systems. For instance, the platform, ‘My Vote’ uses Blockchain technology to collect users’ data and give residents or voters a more direct voice in the political and legislative process.
Automation
Robotics is not a new phenomenon but with advancements in machine learning and connectivity, everyone is putting automation firmly at the top of the technology trends table. From industrial applications to convenient devices at home, automation will be the main focus of technological change, with conceivably far-reaching economic and social consequences.
Internet of Things (IoT)
Nowadays, organizations prefer to call the combination of technologies and the connection of people, devices, content, and services the ‘Intelligent Digital Mesh.’ This foundation for new business models, platforms, and possibilities will surely transform how we live and work with implications that go far beyond the technology itself and involve disciplines such as law, business, economics, and even politics.
It is still early for the application of IoT strategy but it is obvious that opportunities will exist for those with the professional knowledge to connect these platforms as well as those with the data analytics skills to utilize the rich stream of information created by IoT applications.
