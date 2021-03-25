Skrill partners with Coinbase in offering new Crypto solutions

Paysafe’s Skrill partners up with Coinbase to launch a new white-label solution, enabling customers across certain areas in the world’s largest economy to efficiently trade multiple cryptocurrencies.

Such collaboration bolsters Skrill British based payment platform presence as customers benefit from faster transactions And Lower Fees

Skrill digital wallet will help facilitate such services at the world’s biggest cryptocurrency market.

The company’s Skrill digital wallet solution will be teaming up with Coinbase, a popular exchange platform provider.

This first phase of Skrill’s expansion into the US cryptocurrency market strengthens American access to digital wallet availability, with support for other states expected soon.

The fast-growing rate of crypto adoption in the United States provides a new avenue for Paysafe to add to its global consumer base. Residents of Alaska, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wyoming will now be able to take advantage of the Skrill crypto wallet, which commenced in 2018 and already serves users in over 30 countries.

In his announcement, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, mentioned: “We’re delighted to better serve our customers’ needs by launching our Skrill crypto offering in the country in partnership with Coinbase. Powered by Coinbase’s sophisticated platform, our crypto offering is just Skrill’s latest US move to provide consumers with a best-in-class digital wallet.”

With this new white-label solution, Skrill’s US customers can use the digital wallet to instantly buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Head of Institutional Trading at Coinbase, Brett Tejpaul, commented: “As we focus on building the .crypto-economy, we look to partner with leaders like Skrill who can white-label our turnkey solution to provide and support digital assets to their clients.”