Coinbase executes over $1 billion Crypto trades for world’s biggest clients

In its recently filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase revealed has executed $1 billion-plus crypto trades for “some of the biggest institutions in the world.”

The leading American Crypto exchange, however, revealed its major objective remains to provide credible crypto services for both institutional and retail clients as crypto continues to expand across financial sectors, according to Coinbase SEC filing.

“Our goal is to become the primary financial account for our retail users and the one-stop-shop for institutions’ crypto-asset investing needs. To achieve these goals, we are developing and launching innovative products and services across our platform to serve each customer’s distinct needs. For example, in 2020 we launched support for post-trade credit to enable institutional customers to instantly invest in crypto assets without pre-funding their trade. For retail users, we have added support for staking, offering our users a simple way to earn rewards on their crypto asset holdings.”

Recall, the fast-rising American crypto exchange financials revealed the crypto startup grew rapidly from 2019 to 2020.

Coinbase was founded was about 9 years ago and allows its customers to buy and sell Crypto Like Bitcoin, Ethereum Polkadot. The fintech company had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company.

In 2019 Coinbase’s net income was- $30.4 million against $533.7 million in revenue. Just last year the crypto juggernaut net income rose to $127.5 million against $1.28 billion in revenue.

The unicorn grew just over 139% in 2020, a massive improvement in its 2019 results.

In an IPO filing, Coinbase says “Address not applicable” in the spot companies usually list their headquarters.

In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”

As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”