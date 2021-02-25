World’s most valuable Crypto Exchange, Coinbase ready to go public

Coinbase the world’s most valuable and largest American cryptocurrency exchange, today released an S-1 filing ahead of its direct listing.

Coinbase massive scale suggests why some crypto pundits are bidding its value up to as much as $100 billion on the private markets.

The fast-rising American crypto exchange financials revealed the crypto startup grew rapidly from 2019 to 2020.

Coinbase was founded was about 9 years ago and allows its customers to buy and sell Crypto Like Bitcoin, Ethereum Polkadot. The fintech company had earlier raised over $540 million in funding as a private company.

In 2019 Coinbase’s net income was $30.4 million against $533.7 million in revenue. Just last year the crypto juggernaut net income rose to $127.5 million against $1.28 billion in revenue.

The unicorn grew just over 139% in 2020, a massive improvement in its 2019 results.

In an IPO filing, Coinbase says “Address not applicable” in the spot companies usually list their headquarters.

In a footnote, it explains “In May 2020, we became a remote-first company. Accordingly, we do not maintain a headquarters.”

As a risk factor, it cites: “The identification of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin, or the transfer of Satoshi’s Bitcoins.”

Meanwhile, the company also highlighted in a press release it was offering institutional investors its prime brokerage services.

Institutions across the board are building for a future that is protected from new risks; this includes building a diverse balance sheet that is adequately hedged from the traditional capital markets and monetary debasement.

On the corporate side, use cases for digital assets are expanding rapidly from traditional portfolio management as an investment asset within a diversified portfolio — to accounts receivable/accounts payable, employee payroll, and commerce integration, for example.