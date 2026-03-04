The Federal Executive Council has approved the implementation of a GIS-enabled alphanumeric digital postcode system aimed at modernising Nigeria’s national addressing framework.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, in a post shared on X on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the approval was granted under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to deliver on the targets outlined in the Ministry’s strategic blueprint.

What the Minister said

Tijani explained that the new system will be developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Postal Service, working closely with its Postmaster General, Tola Odeyemi, and her team.

He noted that the country will introduce a modern, geospatially intelligent addressing system designed to improve accuracy nationwide and enable faster, more reliable mail and parcel processing.

“Beyond strengthening postal operations, the Digital Postcode System will also serve as an important national enabler supporting better national planning, improved emergency response, more efficient logistics and e-commerce, and the delivery of government services,” the Minister stated

According to him, foundational infrastructure such as a digital addressing framework is critical as Nigeria’s digital economy expands, helping to connect people, businesses, and public services more efficiently across the country.

He described the approval as another step toward building an enabling environment for a modern, inclusive, and globally competitive digital economy.

Backstory

Nigeria has long operated a standard numeric postal code system, like 100001 – Lagos Island, where every region, district, and delivery area is identified by a six-digit code used mainly for sorting and routing mail. This system, managed by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), has existed for decades to support basic mail delivery across the country.

However, this has suffered from some limitations, with many locations still lacking clearly defined street names or house numbers, and a large share of addresses cannot be reliably located on a map. This has made efficient mail delivery and logistics challenging, especially in informal settlements and rapidly growing urban areas.

The GIS-enabled alphanumeric code solves address issues by giving each property a precise digital location, making mail delivery and logistics far more efficient, while supporting digital services like e-commerce and ride-hailing that rely on accurate location data.

With the rapid growth of Nigeria’s digital economy, accurate geospatial data has become increasingly critical.

What you should know

NIPOST has been actively transforming itself into a more digital and revenue-driven institution. Last year, it began plans to deliver financial services nationwide and beyond, leveraging renewed International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) and Super Agent licenses that had been inactive for nearly eight years, enabling cross-border remittances and greater financial inclusion.

To modernize operations, it partnered with Paystack, Messenger, and Sendbox to launch a digital payment solution for inbound parcels. The system integrates customs payments, real-time tracking, and door-to-door delivery, addressing long-standing customer frustrations over hidden fees and inefficient processes while boosting trust in cross-border e-commerce.

Additionally, they updated their international parcel services, requiring payment of $80 or its Naira equivalent in prepaid customs duty for shipments to the United States.