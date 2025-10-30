The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), in collaboration with Paystack, Messenger, and Sendbox, has launched its Digital Payment Solution for Inbound Postal Items, a platform designed to streamline and digitize the payment of customs duties, postal charges, and other related fees for incoming parcels.

At an event held in Abuja, NIPOST described the initiative as a major milestone in its drive to modernize Nigeria’s postal and logistics ecosystem.

The new system, according to NIPOST, integrates multiple services, from real-time customs duty calculation to electronic payment processing and door-to-door delivery tracking, aimed at providing Nigerians with a seamless experience when receiving parcels from abroad.

FG lauds public-private partnership

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Rafiu O. Adeladan, commended NIPOST for embracing innovation and collaboration.

He said, “This collaboration between NIPOST and its private-sector partners shows what happens when government institutions stop working in isolation and start working in partnership — with innovators, with technology, and with citizens at the centre of our thinking, a citizen-centred service. This is how a modern public service should operate: one that sees the private sector not as a rival but as a co-creator and collaborator for national progress.”

Dr. Tijani highlighted how inefficiencies in parcel handling and customs payments have long been barriers to trade, particularly for small businesses engaged in e-commerce.

“For years, too many Nigerians importing small parcels or business goods have faced the same frustrations — hidden customs charges revealed only at pickup, long queues at post offices, and endless social-media complaints about inefficiency. When citizens lose time and money navigating inefficient systems, we all lose value as a nation,” he said.

He noted that the partnership with Paystack, Messenger, and Sendbox is designed to eliminate these bottlenecks, providing transparency, convenience, and trust in cross-border postal transactions.

NIPOST redefining public service

In her remarks, the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST, Engr. Tola Odeyemi said the launch marks a bold step in NIPOST’s digital transformation journey.

“For decades, NIPOST has connected Nigerians through letters, parcels, and logistics. But in this new era of digital trade and e-commerce, connection means more than delivery; it means convenience, transparency, and trust. And that is exactly what this new collaboration represents,” she stated.

Odeyemi explained that the new digital payment solution directly addresses one of NIPOST’s most persistent customer challenges, surprise charges and inefficient payment systems for imported parcels.

“We are creating a seamless system for international inbound items, one that simplifies customs payments, enables online transactions, and delivers parcels directly to your doorsteps. We are solving a long-standing customer pain point: one that has been voiced repeatedly: on social media, in post offices and through customer feedback

“Many Nigerians ordering items from abroad have shared their frustration online. I personally receive all the emails and mentions on social media.

“These frustrations are valid. They reflect an experience too many customers have had: discovering at the counter that additional duties must be paid, with no prior notice. They reflect gaps in communication and service design gaps that undermine public trust,” she said.

She emphasized that NIPOST’s partnership with Paystack, Messenger, and Sendbox demonstrates the agency’s readiness to integrate technology, improve service delivery, and strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy.

“This partnership is a living example of that vision in action, where NIPOST, a legacy national institution, works hand-in-hand with leading private innovators to deliver solutions that make life easier for Nigerians and strengthen our digital economy. It shows that innovation is not limited to startups; it can thrive in public institutions too.

“As we launch this today, we reaffirm NIPOST’s commitment to building a digitally-driven postal and logistics ecosystem, one that supports e-commerce, trade facilitation, and financial inclusion,” she said.

In May, NIPOST announced that it is now set to deliver financial services across Nigeria and beyond, leveraging its International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO) and Super Agent licenses.

Last year, Nairametrics reported that NIPOST was targeting N10 billion in revenue for the year.