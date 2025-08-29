The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that Nigerians sending parcels to the United States will now pay $80 (or its Naira equivalent) in prepaid customs duty, effective August 29, 2025.

The new charge, which excludes letters and documents, follows the enforcement of a U.S. Executive Order suspending the de minimis exemption on duty-free postal shipments.

NIPOST in a public notice issued on Friday clarified that the duty is not unique to Nigeria but applies to all countries under the U.S. directive issued through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The order requires all postal operators and designates postal administrations worldwide to collect the levy before dispatch.

Possible delays in delivery

The agency also cautioned that global logistics operations are being affected, as airlines and cargo carriers adopt stricter procedures for U.S.-bound parcels.

This could extend both transit and processing times, resulting in potential delivery delays. In addition, all shipments will undergo customs checks upon arrival in the U.S.

To mitigate disruptions, NIPOST said it is engaging with the Universal Postal Union (UPU), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and airline partners.

The agency assured customers that it remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient postal and courier services despite the global regulatory change.

The U.S. decision to suspend the de minimis rule is part of wider trade and security measures and affects all countries sending parcels through postal services.

Analysts say the policy could have ripple effects on cross-border e-commerce, small businesses, and individuals who rely on international shipping for personal and commercial needs.

Earlier in April, global logistics giant DHL, announced a temporary suspension of business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to private individuals in the United States, following the new U.S. Customs regulations that significantly lower the threshold for formal customs processing.

This change, enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has triggered a wave of additional paperwork and inspections at ports of entry.

DHL said the regulation had caused a surge in formal entry processing, stretching its resources and causing multi-day delivery delays for high-value shipments.

What you should know