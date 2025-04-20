Global logistics giant DHL has announced a temporary suspension of business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments to private individuals in the United States, following new U.S. Customs regulations that significantly lower the threshold for formal customs processing.

The company announced this via a statement posted on its website over the weekend.

According to the statement, effective April 5, 2025, all shipments entering the U.S. with a declared value above $800 now require formal customs clearance, a steep drop from the previous threshold of $2,500.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This change, enforced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has triggered a wave of additional paperwork and inspections at ports of entry.

DHL says the regulation has caused a surge in formal entry processing, stretching its resources and causing multi-day delivery delays for high-value shipments.

“To manage this, starting Monday, April 21, 2025, and until further notice, we will temporarily suspend B2C shipments to private individuals in the U.S. where the declared value exceeds USD 800,” the company stated.

Business-to-Business shipments not affected

The company, however, noted that business-to-business shipments would not be suspended but could face delays.

Shipments under $800 to either businesses or consumers were not affected by the changes.

“Business-to-business (B2B) shipments to U.S. companies with a declarable value above USD 800 are not affected by the temporary suspension, though they may also face delays.

“This is a temporary measure, and we will share updates as the situation evolves,” DHL stated.

What it means for Nigeria

For Nigerian exporters, e-commerce sellers, and SMEs that rely on DHL to ship goods directly to U.S. consumers, this change could disrupt operations and delay deliveries.

The U.S. is one of Nigeria’s key trade and remittance partners, and the growing appetite for African-made products in North America has been fueling cross-border online retail.

This policy shift adds a new compliance layer and temporary constraint for businesses tapping into that market.

What you should know

DHL’s announcement comes as another fallout of the ongoing tariff between the U.S. and other large economies.

Last Wednesday, Hong Kong Post said it had suspended mail services for goods sent by sea to the United States, accusing the U.S. of “bullying” after Washington cancelled tariff-free trade provisions for packages from China and Hong Kong.

A trade war between the world’s two largest economies is intensifying, with President Donald Trump imposing additional tariffs totalling 145% on China and Hong Kong, while China has responded with additional import taxes of 125% on the U.S.

Hong Kong Post’s statement said it would also suspend air mail containing goods destined for the U.S. from April 27.

On May 2, the U.S. is also set to halt its “de minimis” provision for packages from China and Hong Kong under which those valued at under $800 and sent directly to consumers enter the country tariff-free.

From the beginning of May, those packages will be subject to a 90% tariff, or a flat fee of $75.