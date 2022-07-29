Global trends coming with the times are also shaping the workforce of the future. One of such is the remote working style.

Working from home is great for employees because it allows them to work at any location and for employers, it is a win because they are not limited to hiring from the local labor market or where the office is located. Also, costs are reduced significantly for employers who adopt this style.

The inability to work alone, poor time management and a lack of independence, inability to adapt to novel circumstances and a lack of creativity or innovation can hinder one from being productive in this new working style.

Here, we’ll show you why the remote working style has come to stay and how can adapt to it.

Technology as a Way of Life

Today, emerging technology is still considered novel and “cool” and is now a standard way of life for the way things are done. As technology allows organizations to complete tasks more quickly, accurately, and efficiently, individuals will be expected to keep up with the pace by working from anywhere in the world.

News continues after this ad

In addition, because of an increased global economy and supporting technology, the workforce has become mobile. Work will be completed less “at the office” and more “when and where it is required” —at home, or a co-work space. While this may appear to be more convenient at first, career killers include a commitment to leaving work at 5 p.m. and a lack of willingness to “integrate” work and life. You might not make it in 2020 century if you refuse to take work calls at any time.

An unpredictable economy

The only constant thing is change and entrepreneurial workers who can quickly adjust to unanticipated change will be highly valued because they have the best chances of keeping their organizations afloat.

Also, as more organizations and individuals commit to Going Green and reducing costs, coupled with rising fuel prices, efforts are made to reduce time and money spent on commuting, hence work that can be done at home will be prioritized. Workers will appreciate their employers’ more relaxed attitude towards time, but they must also be self-motivated and self-disciplined.

The increase in the number of millennials

According to a recent Mercer study, “Millenials,” or people born after 1980, will make up 40% of the workforce in 2020. Many of these Millenials love flexibility and innovation and as such cannot be tied down to a physical location.

Global talent-seeking hiring culture

Some employers are required to have a diverse workforce by hiring talents from emerging economies such as: Africa, China, India and Brazil as technology widens the talent pool. Knowledge of other cultures and languages, as well as an openness to trying new things, are essential for a job seeker, so avoid being set in your ways and sticking to stereotypes without having the ability to accept and comprehend other peoples cultures.

Rising cost of healthcare

Healthcare costs are expected to continue to rise at an unsustainable rate, and organizations will look to cut costs. Therefore, expect an increase in background checks and health examinations conducted prior to employment or after an offer has been made, especially for international jobs.

Talent shortages

A growing economy and retiring Baby Boomers will continue to result in a labor shortage of about 35 million workers and more, according to reports. Organizations will put more effort than ever into finding and keeping skilled, seasoned employees, and they will pay close attention to the relationship between performance and achieving business goals.

In order to be employable in this dispensation, a key takeaway is to be ready to adjust to this trend as well as take advantage of the opportunities remote working brings, because in the midst of uncertainty in the coming decade, there are many opportunities for those who are prepared.