Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has withdrawn his presidential ambition and would continue as a minister in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The former Anambra State governor announced his withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race via a statement titled, ‘Withdrawal of my presidential ambition’ released on Friday evening.

The Minister said his decision to withdraw from the race has been communicated to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

What the minister is saying

Ngige said, “On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, publicly declared my interest to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, following the constitutional provision that precludes our amiable incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari from seeking re-election to the office, as he would have completed his two terms in office by 29th May 2023. The declaration was made in my home town, Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“My declaration was sequel to pressure on me from my constituents, political associates, friends and other well-meaning Nigerians, who felt I possess the necessary qualifications and experience for the job. Some of these supporters even taxed themselves to procure the Expression of Interest/ Nomination Forms of our Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) for me. The forms however are yet to be filled and submitted.

“Today, 13th May 2022, I had an audience with the President, Muhammadu Buhari as a follow up to the one I earlier had with him on 11th May 2022.

“Having also consulted widely with my family, constituents, supporters and well-wishers, it is my pleasure to announce the withdrawal of my interest and earlier decision to contest the office of the President in the 2023 general elections.

“As a result of this, will NOT be participating in any of the internal party processes of the said election, starting with the primary. took this momentous decision firstly in the overall interest of the nation, in order to enable me to concentrate on my job, and assist the President and the Government, whether the difficult last lap, in the life of the administration and secondly for other family reasons.

“I have since communicated this decision to the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“My constituents, political associates and well-wishers across the country are by this statement informed of this latest decision, which also has the blessing and support of the overwhelming majority, hence supersedes any other interest, personal or otherwise.”

In case you missed it

It would be recalled that Ngige declared his intention to run for President in the forthcoming polls while addressing a crowd of supporters on April 19 at his hometown in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the ambition of contesting for elective offices in the 2023 elections should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

Nairametrics reported yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari had extended his resignation notice to all public office holders in his administration who are seeking to contest in the 2023 elections.

Earlier today, a farewell valedictory session was held for the outgoing ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where President Buhari wished the ministers success in the upcoming elections and in their future endeavours.