President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the ambition of contesting for elective offices in the 2023 elections should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.

This new directive was disclosed by the Minister of information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, after the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohammed stressed that this mandate excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.

Mohammed also stated that if the need arises, the directive might also involve political appointees.

As the directive takes effect, those who will be affected include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; who have all declared interest to run for president under the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State and the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for governorship position in Abia State.