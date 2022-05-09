Nigeria’s power generation fell marginally on Sunday by 0.3% to 87.8kMWh from 88.1kMWh recorded in the previous day, Saturday 7th May 2022. This is following a significant downturn recorded on Friday last week as electricity generation crashed to a one-month low.

This is according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Also, energy supply declined by 0.25% to 86.5kMWh on Sunday from 86.7kMWh supplied on Saturday. This is significantly below the minimum 105kMWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country.

Meanwhile, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (8th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,971.4MW (+3.6%)

Off-peak generation – 3,485.4MW (+2.63%)

Energy generated – 87,806.43MWh (-0.3%)

Energy sent out – 86,508.15MWh (-0.25%)

The highest frequency for the day was 50.62Hz, while the lowest frequency was 49.66Hz. Also, 98.52% of the energy generated on Sunday was supplied to DisCos.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s labour has urged the Federal Government to scrap and reverse the electricity privatisation exercise, noting that the challenges in the electricity sector persist despite the significant support funds into the sector.

This was stated by the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Ayuba Wabba, while speaking on Sunday, 1st May 2022 in Abuja during the 2022 International Workers’ Day celebration. He stated that “the challenges in our electricity sub-sector persist despite the acclaimed goodness that the power sector privatization programme promised.”

Why this matters

Electricity is an essential need of many Nigerians and their businesses, especially given the surge in the price of diesel and recent fuel scarcity across the country. The cost of power in the country has gone up and is further exacerbated by constant disruption in electricity supply.