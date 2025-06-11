The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commenced the construction of a turn-in-turn-out (TITO) connection along the 330kV Jos–Bauchi–Gombe transmission line.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, the project was intended to connect the new Bauchi 330kV Transmission Substation to the national grid.

Mbah said construction began on June 10 and was expected to be completed by June 14.

She said during the construction period, the Gombe and Biu transmission substations would continue receiving power through the Dadin-Kowa Hydro Power Plant and the Maiduguri Substation, with additional support from the Maiduguri Emergency Power Plant (MEPP).

“As a result, there will be a temporary reduction in bulk electricity supply to the Jos and Yola Electricity Distribution Companies, affecting their customers in Bauchi, Gombe, Ashaka, Savannah, Damaturu/Potiskum, and Biu.

“However, only Yola and Jalingo are expected to experience full power outages during the five-day project duration,” Mbah said.

Construction needed to improve network’s flexibility, says TCN

Mbah also noted that a new transmission tower was being installed as part of the project to improve the network’s resilience and flexibility.

“The enhancement will enable the Bauchi and Gombe substations to function as mutual backups in case of maintenance or faults.

“The Jos Substation will also gain the capability to supply the Bauchi Substation directly via a 132kV transmission line whenever the main 330kV connection through Gombe is unavailable.

“This arrangement enhances power reliability, diversifies transmission routes, and improves emergency response efficiency,” Mbah explained.

She reaffirmed TCN’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure to ensure a more stable and effective bulk power supply.

“The company appeals for the patience of affected consumers during this period and assures that normal electricity delivery will resume immediately after the project’s completion,” she added.

North-East states to experience 4-day blackout

As a result of the TITO connection, TCN has notified electricity DisCos serving the six states in the North East that there will be blackout in the region while some places will witness significant drop in the supply of electricity.

A letter signed by TCN’s Regional Operations Manager, Bauchi Region, Engr J.O. Joseph, said the reduction in supply is due to the erection of 330kV Turn-In and Turn-Out towers at the new Bauchi 330kV Substation transmission lines.

The notice said the outage, which will start on June 10 and end on June 14, will affect the Jos-Bauchi-Gombe 132kV line.