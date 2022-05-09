Atiku Abubakar, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2023 election has promised to recruit more personnel into the security agencies in order to fight insecurity in Nigeria if elected president.

He said this in Akure on Sunday night while meeting with delegates and leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to NAN, Mr Atiku also promised to procure more equipment for the security agencies in Nigeria. He noted that economic challenges can be dealt with only when the country is secured.

What Mr Atiku is saying

Atiku noted that one of the best ways to solve the security challenges in the country is by increasing the number of security personnel and providing adequate equipment for them.

Speaking on what he will prioritise if elected, he said “My number one priority is to unify the people of this country. How do I unify the people of this country? I will be fair to every part of this country.

“I will give a sense of belonging to every part of this country. Every part of this country will feel they are part of this country.

“It is that unity that will enable us again to live as one nation, one people under God.

“Every part of this country is dealing with one aspect of insecurity or the other, I will be very tough on law and order.

”I will increase the number of policemen in this country. I will equip them, I will also increase the number of the armed forces, equip them very well, just like we did from 1999 to 2015.

“It is only when you secure the country, there is peace, there is law and order, you can deal with economic challenges.”

Speaking on education, he said he will make provision for adequate funding for education as education is key to everything.

“We can only achieve this if you, as delegates, support me and I win the nomination, and I go ahead to win the election.

“Atiku Abubakar is a household name in Ondo State, that is why you gave me over 35,000 votes in the last election. You deserve the best in this country,” Mr Abubakar said.

What you should know

In March, the former Vice President officially declared his intention to run for president in 2023 under the umbrella of PDP.

He promised to focus on 5 key areas if elected, and they include unity, security, economy, education and devolving more resources to federating units.