The search giant, Google, has said that many Nigerians were on the internet searching for answers to how to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their SIM. Google disclosed this in its search trends for April 2022 released today.

According to Google, other top search queries from Nigerians in the month included the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, Grammy Awards 2022, Kwaku the Traveller, and Rita Dominic.

Why they were being searched for

The Federal Government of Nigeria in early April had directed telcos to bar outgoing calls for subscribers of mobile phone lines who had not yet linked their SIM cards to their NIN.

The death of Nigerian Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, came as a shock especially as her untimely demise on April 8 was purportedly linked to her husband.

The 2022 Grammy Awards held in April. Nigeria’s Wizkid and Femi Kuti were major contenders in the Best Global Music Album category, which was won by the Benin superstar, Angelique Kidjo.

Nigeria’s multiple award-winning Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic had her wedding to Fidelis Anosike in the month.

Top questions asked on Google in April

Below is the list of the top trending questions that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of April.

How can I link my NIN? / How to get NIN?

Where is Osinachi Nwachukwu from?/ Who is Osinachi Nwachukwu?

What is the scientific term for ear ringing?

Where is Chrisland School located?

When is school resuming for the third term 2022?

Who is Rita Dominic’s husband?

What is Greta Thunberg known for?

How to check JAMB centre 2022?

How to sell NFT?

Who is Black Sherif?

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.