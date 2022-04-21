The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 125 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 48,138.71 points, to reflect a growth of 1.25% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 12.69%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N319.61 billion.

At the close of market on Wednesday 20th April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N25.95 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 28 gainers, and 21 losers topped by UNIONDICON at the end of today’s session.

The stock market has advanced 5,422.27 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ETERNA up +10.00% to close at N5.50

JAPAUL up +10.00% to close at N0.33

GUINNESS up +9.96% to close at N82.25

MEYER up +9.66% to close at N1.93

WAPIC up +9.52% to close at N0.46

NGX Top ASI losers

UNIONDICON down – 9.60% to close at N8.95

CWG down – 9.28% to close at N0.88

JOHNHOLT down – 8.97% to close at N0.71

REGALINS down – 8.57% to close at N0.32

SUNUASS down – 8.33% to close at N0.33

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UNIVINSURE – 73,046,652

ZENITHBANK – 23,653,793

FIDELITY – 20,727,861

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N629,026,023.30

ZENITHBANK – N571,508,397.90

SEPLAT – N383,318,290.20

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 28 gainers surpassed 21 losers.